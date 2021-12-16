How Edgar Wright’s Parents and Quentin Tarantino Inspired ‘Last Night in Soho’

In Focus Features’ Last Night in Soho, the naive young Eloise “Ellie” Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) arrives in London to study fashion, but quickly learns that the city is an overwhelming place for a small-town girl from Cornwall. As she attempts to settle into big-city life, Ellie begins mysteriously traveling back in time in her dreams — seeing the bright, neon glow of swinging ’60s-era London through the eyes of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring singer who becomes caught up in Soho’s seedy underbelly. The film is a feast of visual and sonic delights from writer-director Edgar Wright — a thriller inspired by Italian giallo, with a groovy soundtrack. The auteur shares with THR the inspirations behind his psychological thriller, from a song once played for him by Quentin Tarantino to his own parents’ youthful fashion ambitions.

Wright’s Parents

“People assume my films are just a bunch of movie references, but there’s a lot of personal stuff in Last Night in Soho,” Wright says, admitting that his own obsession with the ’60s began with his parents’ record collection. Like Ellie’s in the film, Wright’s romantic ideas about the decade were often quashed by his parents’ remembrances of the era’s reality. “My mum would say, ‘I went to Soho once. Me and a friend were chased away by a man who was harassing us,’ ” Wright says with a laugh. “Or my father would say, ‘We saw Jimi Hendrix once,’ and my mother [would correct him]: ‘We didn’t see Jimi Hendrix, we saw Pink Floyd — and it was awful!’ “

Wright’s parents, who met in college, had design aspirations like Ellie — and, also like Ellie, they crafted their own fashions based on what they saw when visiting London. One reference point was Diana Rigg’s character Emma Peel in the spy series The Avengers, who, Wright notes, was famous for wearing “amazing costumes” (designed by John Bates). It was an exciting moment for his parents when they got to meet Rigg (pictured, center), who died in September 2020. “My parents came to visit the set in Soho and got to meet Diana. My mum said, ‘We used to watch The Avengers and copy your dresses and make them for ourselves!’ “

Wright’s Parents Courtesy of Edgar Wright

20,000 Streets Under the Sky

This trilogy of novels — The Midnight Bell, The Siege of Pleasure and The Plains of Cement — by Patrick Hamilton is a series of interconnected stories following the patrons and staff of a pub in Soho named the Midnight Bell, which inspired Last Night in Soho‘s Toucan. “The first book is about a barman who becomes infatuated with a prostitute who visits his pub, and even though people around him are warning him that this may be kind of a foolhardy suit, he ignores them,” Wright says. “The second novel flashes back and shows you how Jenny became a prostitute. It’s a very striking book, because you meet this middle-class girl that works at a pet shop. As soon as it starts, you’re thinking, ‘Where is this going to go?’ ”

Although Hamilton’s trilogy is set in the ’20s, the setting still feels timely. “All the street names and pub names in the books were places I knew,” Wright says. “I just found it so arresting. Hamilton is an incredible writer and is somebody who’s probably one of our best [artists] in terms of showing the seediness of London and that part of town.”

20,000 Streets Under the Sky Courtesy Image

That Obscure Object of Desire

Wright first saw Luis Buñuel’s film — which follows the contempt-filled love affair between a Frenchman and a Spanish woman, who is played interchangeably by Carole Bouquet and Ángela Molina — in college. “I was so struck with that device, of having two actresses playing the same part,” Wright says of the surrealist master’s last film.

Much of Buñuel’s work is dreamlike, an aspect that Wright has always connected with. “We all have these dreams where we appear as someone else — almost like an out-of-body experience,” he says of Last Night in Soho‘s premise. His most direct homage to That Obscure Object of Desire comes when Ellie first travels back in time and meets Sandie, alternating between observing her in a nightclub and seeing the world through Sandie’s eyes. There’s another moment, too, lifted directly from Buñuel’s oeuvre. “There’s a jump scare when Ellie wakes up, something grabs her hand, and she wakes up again [from the nightmare],” Wright notes. “People think that’s [a reference to] An American Werewolf in London, and they’re right — but [director] John Landis ripped that off from Buñuel’s The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.”

That Obscure Object of Desire Courtesy Everett Collection

Photographs of Soho

“In the 27 years I’ve lived in London, I’ve spent more time in Soho than in any other part of the city,” Wright says, noting that he now lives close to the titular neighborhood. He calls the area the “heartbeat” of the city, one of the few parts of town that is open 24/7 and a flashpoint of the creative world and nightlife. “It was always strange to me that the sex industry and the film industry coexisted — to the point where when Simon Pegg and I were writing Shaun of the Dead in an office on Berwick Street, we were next door to a brothel.” While the neighborhood has become gentrified, Wright notes that “that dark energy is still there, particularly after midnight when there’s a big energy change in the area.”

Although the film was completed before the pandemic, Wright admits that seeing the normally bustling Soho during lockdown was “an eerie experience” that only heightened the darkness hiding beneath the surface. “I found it deserted [and started walking around at night], snapping away loads of photos.” It was then that Wright had an idea for the film’s end credits, which include shots of the film’s locations. “We went out one night with a Steadicam — people might think they are stills, but we shot [those locations]. Soho was empty, and I knew I had to get that on record.”

Soho Courtesy of Edgar Wright

“Last Night in Soho”

“Quentin Tarantino said to me, ‘This is the greatest theme song for a movie that doesn’t exist,’ ” Wright says of the song by English band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich, which the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director first played for him. Wright reminded Tarantino of this after he first saw a cut of the film. “He said, ‘I thought that if anyone could make a film with that title, it would be Edgar Wright.’ ”

When Wright told Tarantino he would be mentioned in the film’s credits, Tarantino admitted that it was filmmaker Allison Anders who envisioned a film with the song’s title. “I emailed Allison to tell her I’d include her name in the credits too,” Wright says, noting that she wrote right back and said, “I noticed that and thought, ‘Damn, somebody finally made a film with that title!’ ” Anders asked for Wright’s address in London, and weeks later a package arrived at his home: a 7-inch edition of the song on vinyl.

Last Night in Soho album Courtesy of Philips Studios

This story first appeared in a December stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.