‘Elvis’ Trailer: Yes, That Is Austin Butler Singing in Baz Luhrmann’s Biopic About the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

The first trailer for Elvis has arrived, and yes, that really is star Austin Butler singing in the Presley role.

Prior to the trailer’s release, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Butler pulled back the curtain and discussed their work on the glitzy and intense biographical musical during a virtual press conference. The director made it clear that the film would be solely a theatrical release. The Warner Bros. picture will explore the late Presley’s life in three sections; Luhrmann called the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s tale a “great canvas to explore America.”

Elvis took more than two years to make due to the pandemic. Co-star Tom Hanks made international headlines in March 2020 when he became among the first major stars to announce they had contracted coronavirus, which occurred during the Elvis production. The Oscar winner plays the infamous Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager. The trailer opens with Parker saying some will see him as the villain of the story.

The 30-year-old star Butler was candid about the monumental task of embodying the music legend, who died in 1977 at the age of 42. “When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning,” Butler said. “For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching.”

Luhrmann made clear that the film features Butler’s voice for young Elvis and a blend of the Butler and tapes of Presley for midlife Elvis.

“I watched as much as I could, over and over,” Butler said of studying the abundance of Presley’s films and concerts. “I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ex-wife] Priscilla and [daughter] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much.”

Elvis arrives in theaters June 24.

Watch the trailer below.