How The European Film Awards Support the Movie Industry in Times of Crisis

The European Film Awards aren’t the biggest movie awards show in the world. The European Film Academy’s annual celebration of the best in European cinema doesn’t have a global brand to compete with the Oscars or the BAFTAs. But measured by their political impact, the EFAs just might be the most important awards show around.

Just ask Oleg Sentsov.

The EFAs were the first to come to Senstov’s aid after the Ukrainian filmmaker was seized by Russian authorities in 2014 and imprisoned on trumped-up charges of “plotting terrorist acts” (he had been demonstrating in Crimea in opposition to Russia’s annexation of the region). Collecting signatures from some of Europe’s most acclaimed directors, including Pedro Almodóvar, Wim Wenders and Agnieszka Holland, the European Film Academy sent a letter to Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, protesting Sentsov’s arrest and demanding his release. It took five long years of steady pressure, but finally, in September 2019, Sentsov was released. Three months later, Sentsov, visibly moved, was greeted with a standing ovation as he took the stage with EFA chairman Mike Downey at the 32nd EFAs in Berlin.

“It’s hard to overestimate the EFA’s support and the role it’s played in my release from the Russian prison,” Sentsov tells THR. “This was an incredible act of solidarity.”

For the EFAs, cinema and politics have always gone together. This year’s nominees include some overtly political titles (Jasmila Zbanić’s Bosnian war drama Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated refugee tale Flee) alongside deeply personal films (Florian Zeller’s dementia drama The Father, Paolo Sorrentino’s autobiographical coming-of-age tale The Hand of God) and boldly experimental ones (Julia Ducournau’s French body-horror Titane, Joachim Trier’s rom-com reinvention The Worst Person in the World). But the EFAs are clearly, and proudly, progressive. If the Oscars can be (partly) understood as an extension of the Hollywood show business machine, the EFAs are best seen as part of the continent’s state-subsidized industry that sees movies first and foremost as cultural treasures, not commercial products.

“Regarding the EFAs, since they are the recognition by the European cinema community, [winning them] feels like family,” Sorrentino tells THR; the director has twice won best film and best director at the EFAs: for Youth in 2015 and The Great Beauty in 2013. “They are the gratification for those who, like me, seek a sense of belonging to this community.”

Along with the acclaimed and successful — this year’s honorees include Susanne Bier (2021 European Achievement in World Cinema winner) and Steve McQueen (whose series Small Axe will receive the 2021 European Innovative Storytelling award) — the 2021 European Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Hungarian filmmaker Márta Mészáros (Adoption, Aurora Borealis) in an attempt to shine a light on overlooked talent.

Beyond this year’s awards — which because of Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions will be an all-virtual affair, with German actress and writer Annabelle Mandeng hosting from a studio in Berlin and nominees joining via video — the EFAs have begun expanding their role to spread European film culture worldwide. New initiatives led by academy director Matthijs Wouter Knol include a Month of European Film, a series of events involving screenings and Q&As, and a European Film Club targeting cinema-loving teens in Europe.

“It is absolutely vital,” says Downey, that the EFA support European cinema and cultural values “on a year-round basis, and not just on one night of the year in December.”

This story first appeared in the Dec. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.