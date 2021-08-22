‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’: Meet the Voices Behind the Animated Characters

The Nickelodeon TV series PAW Patrol has been running since 2013 and has now been adapted into a movie of the same name. In PAW Patrol: The Movie, currently in theaters and on Paramount+, the crew must face their nemesis once again but this time in Adventure City. The heroic team of dogs is given word of Mayor Humdinger’s (Ron Pardo) plans to create chaos throughout the city, aided by his Kitten Catastrophe Crew. With their new equipment and headquarters, PAW Patrol must step in to save the citizens.

Read on to see which stars voice which characters in the big-screen version of the animated hit, directed by Cal Brunker from a screenplay by Brunker, Billy Frolick and Bob Barlen.

Iain Armitage as Chase

Iain Armitage voices Chase, the leader of the PAW Patrol. Chase is an ambitious German Shepherd police puppy. Despite his young age, Armitage has lots of credits and is arguably best known for his roles in Young Sheldon as Sheldon and Big Little Lies as Ziggy. As the pup often says, “Chase is on the case.”

Will Brisbin as Ryder



Will Brisbin voices Ryder, the rescuer and teacher of the PAW Patrol. With his leadership, Ryder confidently sends the group on their mission to save Adventure City from dog-hating Mayor Humdinger. Brisbin has acted in other movies such as Abducted and Forbidden Playground.

Kim Kardashian as Delores



Famously known for her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian provides the voice of Delores, the opinionated, sassy poodle. Perfectly groomed and posh, Delores aids the PAW Patrol with their mission. Kardashian previously appeared in Ocean’s Eight, as herself, and The Disaster Movie.

Marsai Martin as Liberty



Marsai Martin voices Liberty, the helpful miniature dachshund. After calling the PAW Patrol to warn them of the mayor’s mischievous plans, Liberty joins the heroic group on their mission to save Adventure City. Martin is best known for her roles in Black-ish and Little, on which she also set a record for the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history.

Yara Shahidi as Kendra



Yara Shahidi voices Kendra, the savvy scientist who invents the Cloud Catcher, a tool the PAW Patrol will use in their mission. Shahidi stars in Black-ish as Zoey, the eldest daughter, as well as the show’s spinoff, Grown-ish. Shahidi also played the lead role in the film The Sun Is Also a Star and appeared in the movies Smallfoot and Imagine That.

Randall Park as Butch



Randall Park voices Butch, Mayor Humdinger’s eager-to-please security guard. At the mayor’s request, Butch does not let any dogs into the mayor’s press conference, but cats are allowed. The Fresh Off the Boat star’s recent credits include roles in the TV series WandaVision and Young Rock and films Always Be My Maybe, Long Shot, Aquaman and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Jimmy Kimmel as Marty Muckracker



Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel takes a new form in the movie as fictional news anchor Marty Muckracker. Marty Muckracker broadcasts Adventure City’s latest breaking news with integrity and zest. Kimmel is best known for his ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! He has also lent his voice to The Boss Baby and its sequel Family Business and hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Tyler Perry as Gus



Tyler Perry voices Gus, a truck driver in Adventure City whose life is saved by Chase, the police puppy. Gus’ truck swerves off a bridge to avoid hitting the turtle in the middle of the road, when Chase heroically drops in and saves the day. The multihyphenate mogul’s recent film credits include A Fall From Grace, Vice and Nobody’s Fool as well as the Madea series.