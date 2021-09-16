‘Flee’ Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen Discusses His Animated Doc in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

- Share this article on Facebook
Filmmaker and documentarian Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director of the the upcoming animated documentary Flee, is a guest on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.
Rasmussen met his friend Amin — the subject of his powerful documentary — during the ‘90s, while they were students in Denmark. Amin — which is a pseudonym they created for the film — made a harrowing journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan, a dramatic story that Amin kept this a secret until recently, as he prepared to marry his husband.
“I hope that people will get some perspective and will be able to relate to the stories of refugees,” said Rasmussen of what he hopes people take away from the movie. “They carry these traumas with them and you don’t see it on the surface, but they carry it and it has an effect on everything they do in their life. It is underneath. And so hopefully [viewers will have] just a little bit of understanding of what these people have been through and how it affects them.”
The film has already won awards including the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and the Cristal at Annecy, and will be presented this month during the Toronto and New York Film Festivals, before a Dec. 3 release from Neon.
