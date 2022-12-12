Golden Globe Noms Analysis: Film Contenders From Abroad Boosted, While ‘Yellowstone’ Finally Joins Host of Rookies on TV Side

The allegedly new-and-improved Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. Chosen by 96 of the organization’s members (a figure that suggests some members may have lost their voting rights since a count was last made public) and 103 international voters (who, unlike members, are not all journalists, include quite a few Black people and won’t be paid $75,000 per year), the announcement of the picks was not aired or streamed live. That’s a departure from tradition and not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Globes telecast from NBC, which recently found its way out of a Globes broadcasting deal with the HFPA that was supposed to run through 2026, but will now end after the ceremony celebrating 2022 films and TV shows airs on a Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023.

The film nominations weren’t as off-the-wall as those of some years past (see: Burlesque, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, The Tourist and that all-time comedy classic The Martian). The critically acclaimed Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin landed the most noms with eight, two ahead of the daring Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Brendan Fraser, star of A24’s The Whale, was rightly nominated for best actor in a drama film, despite pledging to avoid the show because of a 2003 inappropriate touching incident involving the HFPA’s then-president.

But there were still some eccentricities.

UAR’s critically championed Women Talking was not nominated for best drama picture or best director (Sarah Polley), and none of the members of its large ensemble (including Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw, the latter two of whom have previously won Globes) was recognized either — but Polley’s script was nominated for best screenplay, making her film that category’s only nominee that isn’t also up for the top award.

The wonderful English character actress Lesley Manville was nominated in the category of best actress in a film musical/comedy for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a rather obscure Focus film that was released in July and largely forgotten thereafter, but not in the category of best supporting actress in a TV show for The Crown, on which she plays Princess Margaret.

And not a single nom was bestowed upon Aftersun, Armageddon Time, Causeway, Corsage, Hustle, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, A Man Called Otto, Nope, Thirteen Lives or Till — but The Menu and RRR garnered multiple noms each.

Go figure.

To me, the most notable thing about this year’s Globe noms on the film side — not necessarily a “good” thing or a “bad” thing, but just an unmistakable pattern — is how much they tipped toward non-Americans who have been on the bubble or the periphery of the awards conversation, over highly touted American contenders.

Elvis was recognized with not only expected noms for best drama film and best actor in a drama film (Austin Butler), but also best director for Aussie Baz Luhrmann over the American directors of fellow best picture nominees Babylon (Damien Chazelle), Tár (Todd Field) and Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski).

Luhrmann’s fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman was nominated for best actor in a drama film for The Son, despite the film’s 42 percent standing on Rotten Tomatoes, over Tom Cruise, the star of Top Gun: Maverick (I’m sure Cruise returning his three Golden Globes to the HFPA didn’t endear him to the group). And Mexican Diego Calva (Babylon) and Brit Ralph Fiennes (The Menu) were selected over Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto) and Adam Sandler (Hustle) in the best actor in a musical/comedy film category.

Meanwhile, Brit Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) and Cuban Ana de Armas (Blonde) were nominated in the best actress in a drama film race for their poorly reviewed films — which are at 45 percent and 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively — over the stars of several critically acclaimed films, Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Jennifer Lawrence (Causeway) and Zoe Kazan (She Said). And in the corresponding musical/comedy film category, the aforementioned Brit Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) and her countrywoman Emma Thompson (Good Luck, Leo Grande) beat out Greta Gerwig (White Noise), Dakota Johnson (Cha Cha Real Smooth) and Julia Roberts (Ticket to Paradise).

Speaking of the supporting races, Irishman Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) was picked over The Fabelmans’ Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch and Elvis’ Tom Hanks on the male side, while on the female side Filipina Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) made the cut, while National Board of Review winner Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), New York Film Critics Circle winner Keke Palmer (Nope) and Gabrielle Union (The Inspection) did not.

One last notable thing about the film nominations: In an era in which the streamers are supposedly taking over the world, only one film from a streaming service cracked into either of the two best picture categories, Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on the musical/comedy side. (That is likely to be the same scenario when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with its single best picture category, announces its Oscar noms on Jan. 24)

With their TV nominations, the HFPA has always liked to champion new shows, especially those that debuted after the Emmys, and this year is no exception. The TV field-leader is one that did very well at the Emmys — ABC’s Abbott Elementary (five noms) — but other well-performing rookies that came along since that ceremony include Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (four), Apple’s Black Bird (three), FX on Hulu’s The Bear (two), HBO’s House of the Dragon (two), FX’s The Old Man (two) and Netflix’s new hit Wednesday (two). Somewhat surprisingly, Disney+’s acclaimed Andor was represented only by Diego Luna in the category of best actor in a TV drama.

Also notable on the TV side: Paramount Network’s ratings behemoth Yellowstone, now in its fifth season, is finally on the Globes’ board, receiving its first ever nom for Kevin Costner in the best actor in a TV drama category, who was chosen over Jason Bateman (Netflix’s departing Ozark), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Dominic West (The Crown). Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, long Globes darlings, were completely shut out. And Domhnall Gleeson was nominated for best supporting actor in a TV show, for his performance on FX on Hulu’s limited series The Patient, in the same year that his pop, Brendan Gleeson, is nominated for best supporting actor in a film, for The Banshees of Inisherin.