Guillermo del Toro Says ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is “Not the Type of Movie That Is Getting Made That Much Anymore”

“No problem seemed to be big enough, but we got pretty much all of them,” filmmaker Guillermo del Toro chuckles while recalling the myriad and considerable uphill battles he faced every step of the way as co-writer, producer and director of Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley, his masterful tribute to — and tweaking of — the film noir genre. But he wasn’t to be deterred, even when the pandemic derailed production for months on end.

“It’s a movie that I felt — and everybody felt — was very necessary to do now, to talk about the blurry line between truth and lies, populism and the ascent of liars in our midst,” he tells THR. And even though the omicron variant put a damper on the theatrical release’s box office fortunes, the film has stayed top of mind thanks to a swift streaming strategy, a novel black-and-white release and an abundance of awards attention across many categories, including an Academy Award nomination for best picture.

What were the challenges that you faced in each phase to get this movie made?

It’s not the type of movie that is getting made that much anymore: a movie of great scope and ambition and a thematic, adult movie that is aiming to do a minute re-creation of a period, and in a genre or sub-genre that has never been in vogue for the past few decades. That’s why I chose to put all the chips from The Shape of Water and almost 30 years of career into making this movie. Logistically, it was just an incredibly minute world-building that has to be referenced to period and made to feel alive — and not a costume drama, but a living, breathing period in time. And then executing it in a certain style, with a certain tone and mood and trying to honor a tradition of movies in the ’30s and the ’40s. Everything was complicated, and on top of everything, we got COVID, and that just put a big pause on the production for six months. … That was the thing that made us actually realize how blessed we are in doing this for a living.

What was the most exciting moment for you to discover, “I know how to push myself to get something even better than I initially conceived”?

It’s always been a curious thing to reveal yourself, and what you want to do, through the movies you make. People try to peg you on a single thing: “Oh, he’s the guy that does fantasy, quirky movies like Pan’s Labyrinth.” “Oh, he is the guy that does big action movies like Hellboy or Pacific Rim.” Or, “He’s the guy that does Gothic romance, like Crimson Peak.” But each of them has a new layer of what I like to do and what I’ve been reading, watching and admiring or have a kinship with as I grew up. … Normally I like to create worlds that are loaded with whimsical, ingenious, beautiful images. In this one, it was, “Can I find the beauty in something that is grounded in reality?” The rhythms of the actors and the rhythms of the drama needed to be a little more deliberate and take their time and not fit so much into an audience movie, but a more adult series of rhythms that give it depth.

Tell me about how you both honored and subverted the film noir genre.

The beauty of the story was that it came from a biography for William Lindsay Gresham, who wrote the book Nightmare Alley, and we thought, “Let’s make it a darker portrait that we can do from a more humanistic, rather than moralistic, point of view.” If you do it more from the moral point of view, you end up doing an almost warning, biblical tale about do’s and don’ts. But if you approach it at a more existential level, at a more resonant, deeper level — which is what we tried to do — you end up with tragedy, and it has elements of larger drama rather than melodrama. That was one of the intentions: Can we not make it a cinematic artifact, but the portrait of a man that lies and lies until he has to face the truth? That started from the screenplay, because Kim [Morgan] and I had it very clear. We said, “Let’s construct the screenplay, not as a series of adventures that go up and down and keep the audience amused, but something that is more like a ramp that leads inexorably to the last scene in the movie.” And inexorable is really the word, because my camera work, my design work, with all my heads of department, was lending itself to an atmosphere of doom and an atmosphere of dread. This winds up slowly, but when the punch comes at the end, in my opinion, it lands very strongly, because we built it like a ramp.

Did anything about this process surprise you about yourself?

It’s a movie that has been in my mind since the ’90s, but I wouldn’t have been able to execute it as a 30-something. As a director, I learned to listen to the movie in a more quiet way. Every morning, the movie presented problems to be solved, to keep it alive and cohesive and not an artifact. To make my camera not be impatient, but be elegant, in watching [Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett] circle each other. I do a structure, and in this case I made, to use an imperfect analogy, a mandala. I went into editing with a amazingly flexible piece of material, because I learned to watch the actors rather than dictate, listen to what we could do every day with the movie. … I started to find amazing solutions on the days of, which is normally not the way I work.

After theaters, the film was available on Hulu, HBO/HBO Max and other VOD services. How are you feeling about its post-release life?

We are [still] in a pandemic, and the films that suffer the most are the ones that are adult-audience films. Launching the movie during that time was about finding ways to make the movie last long enough to be discovered. … The movie makes the best argument for itself: just the level of love, craftsmanship, depth and attention to detail in the narrative and visual senses. It’s so beautiful for me to have been able to execute that as a filmmaker; you have to be happy it exists. You’re grateful when it’s found, whether it’s on the weekend it releases or later.

