Hildur Gudnadóttir, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Among Film Composers Who Could Earn Double Oscar Nominations

This year, a handful of composers have the chance of being double nominated in the score category at the 2023 Oscars.

Composing duo and Nine Inch Nails band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross could see two nominations this year, for United Artists’ Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino, and Searchlight’s Empire of Light, from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. This won’t be the first time the pair landed two score noms: In 2020, they were recognized for Mank and the animated feature Soul (a collaboration with Jon Batiste), the latter winning in the category. It was their second win after they won in 2011 for The Social Network, their first collaboration on a film score.

Hildur Gudnadóttir, who won the Academy Award for best original score in 2019 for her work on Warner Bros.’ Joker, is back this year with the potential to score two nominations for Focus Features’ Tár and United Artists’ Women Talking, which would make Gudnadóttir the first woman ever to receive two nominations in the same year for original score. In 2019, with Joker, she also became the first solo female composer to win both a Golden Globe for best original score as well as a BAFTA Award for best original music.

Ludwig Göransson, whose credits include The Mandalorian, Tenet, Creed and Fruitvale Station, also is in contention for two nods this year: one for Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the other for Pixar’s Turning Red. The Swedish composer won the Oscar for scoring the first Black Panther in 2018, for which he also won a Grammy.

Finally, Mychael Danna could add two Oscar nominations to his credits, for Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing (a film that also boasts an original song contender from Taylor Swift) and the animated Netflix film My Father’s Dragon, which Danna scored with his frequent collaborator — and brother — Jeff Danna. Mychael Danna won the best original score Oscar for 2012’s Life of Pi, for which he also received a song nomination.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.