How ‘Power of the Dog’ Sound Team Worked on the “Edge of Silence”

“We were always directing the audience’s attention depending on what’s going on in the drama,” supervising sound editor Robert Mackenzie says of Jane Campion’s 'The Power of the Dog.'

Set in Montana during 1925, Jane Campion’s Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, centering on rancher Phil Burbank, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, was lensed on location in New Zealand. The soundscape was of prime importance to the director. “In early conversations with Jane, we were very focused on the sound of the landscape and of the winds and how the sound would travel over those plains and how we would perceive how deep the landscape is,” says supervising sound editor Robert Mackenzie. “It’s almost like the house is a boat on the ocean — it’s a relatively small object in a wide expanse.”

Also key was character, such as how Burbank’s tense presence was presented through his whistling, his banjo playing and with his boots. “Benedict used the boots in his intimidation techniques” with sister-in-law Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and brother George (Jesse Plemons), says Mackenzie, a 2016 Oscar winner for Hacksaw Ridge. “That juxtaposition of the wide expanse of the landscape and close detail of the rope braiding, the boots — those details Jane was interested in exploring.”

He suggests that it’s almost a “lack of sound” that gives the film its period sound from the isolated location. “We were working on the edge of silence a lot. Because you’re in a quiet room, we could get those really detailed, quiet recordings. Like when Phil’s listening to George and Rose in the other room, it’s super quiet, and when the camera’s on Phil’s face, the audience can really … hear what he’s hearing.”

In another scene, Rose is practicing the piano and Phil enters the house, goes upstairs to his room and taunts her through his sounds and with his banjo playing. “We don’t actually hear his boots when he walks in,” rerecording mixer Tara Webb notes. “Up until then, we always used the boots as a device for tormenting Rose, hearing him around the house. In the mix, we actually brought them out or just had the tiniest hint of them so that she wasn’t aware that he was there.”

“[It’s also] the setup,” continues Mackenzie of the scene. “You hear the wind in the gap of the doors, [bringing] the level of the whole house down so that we can get into that fine detail work once Phil’s up the stairs with the banjo. We also used Dolby Atmos technology in that scene, so that when we’re downstairs with Rose, we can hear Phil’s banjo start in the back corner up in the roof. That was great to use to really pinpoint exactly where in the house he was. … We panned the banjo from the roof and brought it across the roof and down toward the front of the screen at the same time we are pulling in on Rose’s face.”

There’s still a limited number of women working in leadership roles on sound teams. Webb says it’s important that as many different perspectives are included as possible. “We all hear things differently,” says Webb, adding that those variations make for a great collaborative experience. “The more diversity we have, the better the soundtrack will be. So it would be great to see more women coming into those leadership roles.”

Webb adds that Campion was “very active in making sure there are female creatives,” which for The Power of the Dog also included cinematographer Ari Wegner. When Webb worked with Campion on Top of the Lake season two, she remembers the director saying, “I always try and make sure to have key creatives who are women on my team.”

