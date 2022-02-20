×
Jay and Silent Bob Actor Jason Mewes Shares Heartbreaking Personal Addiction Story Involving Kevin Smith

Currently sober for 11 years, the actor spoke candidly about his battle on the latest episode of 'Steve-O's Wild Ride!' podcast.

Jason Mewes recently opened up about his substance addiction over the years and shared one particularly sad story that involved his best pal, filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Currently sober for 11 years, the actor spoke candidly about his battle on the latest episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast.

Mewes is best known for appearing in several of Smith’s films as half of the iconic Jay and Silent Bob duo. Mewes first played the character in Clerks, Smith’s 1994 black and white comedy that launched his career.

By Mewes’ account, Smith likely saved his life by forcing him to get sober several times, both for his health and so he could appear in Smith’s films, including Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, among others.

Telling Jackass star Steve-O, a fellow recovering addict, he hit rock bottom a few times, one moment, in particular, stood out, which was a Thanksgiving years ago.

“I remember me and him sitting out in front of his house, and he’s crying, saying ‘I want to let you in, but the whole family is here,'” Mewes said. “And I had on a tank-top on, and I had track marks. And he’s like, ‘I can’t have you see them like that.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t come in for a plate of Thanksgiving dinner?’ And he’s like, ‘You can’t. Here, I am going to bring you some food.’ That was the first time I got sober for a while.”

Mewes explained that Smith never judged him or made him feel inferior during his struggles. Smith would also pay for treatments, Mewes said, explaining that his friend solely wanted him to get clean and be a member of the family.

“All the trouble I had, I had Kevin’s support and I know that made a big difference in the outcome of everything,” Mewes said.

Watch the full segment below.

