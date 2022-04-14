‘The First Lady’ Newcomer Jayme Lawson on Her “Blessed” Rise From Off-Broadway to Screen Stardom

Jayme Lawson shares top billing with Viola Davis in The First Lady, on Showtime on April 14, as well as in The Woman King. “She talked to me like a peer … I wasn’t prepared for that.” Lawson was photographed March 7 at the PMC Studio in New York City.

Heading into production on her first feature film, Jayme Lawson had a question. “I was like, ‘So, will there be food on set? Do I need to pack my own?’ ” Lawson recalls with a laugh from her Brooklyn apartment, about her onscreen debut in 2020’s Farewell Amor. Lawson was already a seasoned performer by that point — she spent summers in theater camp, attended the D.C.-based performing arts high school Duke Ellington School and went on to Juilliard, graduating in 2019. But her question showed a touching naiveté about the entertainment industry. “I just remember [director Ekwa Msangi] looking at me like, ‘Yes, baby, there will be. We will feed you.’ ”

In the nearly three years since, the actress has become well acquainted with craft services, as her career has taken her from Gotham City (The Batman) to the White House in Showtime’s The First Lady, premiering April 17.

Lawson, who grew up in Maryland as the youngest of six siblings, claims to have had little to do with her seemingly charmed rise. “I honestly don’t give myself much credit as to how things have unfolded,” explains the 24-year-old. She says she hasn’t followed any kind of master plan, instead relying on her gut to make her major career choices.

She was faced with such a decision shortly after graduation, when she was offered a role in the 2019 revival of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf at The Public in New York, staged for the first time since its 1976 premiere at that theater. Days later, she got offers for two major studio movies. “We’re talking money I had never seen before,” she says. “[For] somebody who’s just graduated college, we’re talking money I had never seen before.” But the films would shoot during the run of the stage show, forcing her to choose. Ultimately, she went with For Colored Girls, which she considered the more artistically rewarding role. “I don’t know the next time I’m going to have the opportunity to be onstage with six other women of color,” she reasoned. Lawson optimistically figured that another big tentpole would come along at some point.

Her gut turned out to be right — and it didn’t take very long.

After For Colored Girls opened, Lawson landed a part in The Batman, a supporting but integral role as the mayor-elect of crime-stricken Gotham. Other big movie projects followed: Chinonye Chukwu’s Till (due out Oct. 7), the story of Emmett Till’s mother, in which Lawson plays journalist and activist Myrlie Evers, wife of Medgar Evers; and Sony’s period epic The Woman King (Sept. 16) opposite her First Lady co-star Viola Davis.

Lawson plays a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady. Courtesy of Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME

The First Lady director Susanne Bier offered Lawson the role of a young Michelle Obama, no audition required. On the call with Bier, Lawson had a question: “I said, ‘Are you sure? Isn’t there like a process I should be doing?’ She’s like, ‘Well, I’m the director, so of course I’m sure.’ ” Lawson dove into Obama’s memoir, Becoming, and available journal entries from around the time the former first lady met Barack Obama. She also spoke with Davis, who exec produces and plays the White House-era Michelle, over a nerve-wracking Zoom prior to the summertime shoot: “She talked to me like a peer, which shook me. I wasn’t prepared for that.”

The actress says she is “blessed” to be making her entrée to entertainment at this moment: “This is a new era we’re entering into, where young women of color are starting to have agency over their own stories in Hollywood.”

