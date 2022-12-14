‘Joyland’ Director Saim Sadiq on Pushing Back Against Censorship in Pakistan: “There’s No Room for a Quiet Person”

Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq assumed that when he completed his debut feature, Joyland — which took him more than six years to develop, write, shoot and edit — his work on the project would essentially be done. He was, unfortunately, mistaken.

Joyland tells the story of the Ranas, a large family living in the heart of bustling Lahore. While the family yearns for the birth of a male grandson, the soft-spoken youngest son, who has a sweet but asexual relationship with a wife by arranged marriage, secretly takes up a job as a background dancer at an erotic theater, where he falls for a trans starlet. As their romance blossoms, strains emerge within the family, illuminating how each of them might be longing for a form of sexual rebellion of their own — outside the bounds of traditional patriarchy.

Joyland was selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee as the country’s official submission, but the film’s reception in its native country has been fraught. On Nov. 11, a week before its scheduled national release, the national film board bowed to pressure from conservative groups and decertified the film, saying it was “damaging to the nation’s moral fabric.” Sadiq, his actors, producers and industry allies sprang into action, marshaling support for the film.

On Nov. 16, a committee launched by Pakistan’s prime minister’s office reapproved the film. Sadiq’s moment of celebration was brief, however. On Nov. 17, the censorship committee of Punjab — Pakistan’s largest province, where over 70 percent of the country’s cinemas are located and where Joyland is set — announced that it would ban the film within its jurisdiction. Now, Sadiq and his allies believe their only hope is that the film will become Pakistan’s first Oscar mid or late 20s, so … throughout the film they are experiencing a sort of delayed coming-of-age. Practically, it won’t be possible for all three of them to fully achieve this, because it will come at a cost to at least one of them. That inescapable clash was something that was dramatically interesting to me, especially as a vehicle to discuss masculinity and patriarchy.

Was the trans experience in Pakistan something that was already well known to you?

In a very superficial way. The interesting thing about trans people in Pakistan is that they’re very visible. In the States and in cities in many other countries, certain neighborhoods are the gay or trans districts. But in Pakistan, we don’t really have that. You will see trans people in any neighborhood — on the street, at the mosque, in the shopping mall. They are very marginalized, so sometimes you also see them homeless and begging for money. But I would say a natural curiosity about their lives was something that was with me since I was a child — when you’re in your car, you wonder, “Who is that person on the other side of the window?” As I was getting started on Joyland, I began speaking with two or three trans women who were friends of friends. We would have long conversations and I would simply ask them to tell me their love stories. When I made my short film called Darling, I cast Alina Khan as the lead and we became great friends — she’s almost like my sister — and she also became the co-star of Joyland. I would call her every time I had a question about authenticity. She was essential to giving the film its groundedness.

Can you talk about your intentions for the film’s visual style?

When people from the West think of Pakistan, they tend to picture a gray, dusty place. But the reality is that Pakistan is a very colorful country — from the trucks to the linens to the city lights. Color is everywhere. The film takes place between the family’s home and the erotic theater. Obviously, the theater is a very colorful place, although in a more garish way. But I didn’t want to go the obvious route of having the theater be this entrancing, colorful place and the family house drab and dull. They both needed to be colorful in their own way. There [are] parts of the film that are a bit heavy, or painful to watch, but the color and vibrancy would lift the film and communicate that this is essentially a romantic story full of life.

You fought hard and your film was released — but only in a small minority of Pakistan’s cinemas. What’s your feeling, now, about the whole struggle and the state of free expression for filmmakers in your country?

The film was released in its home country, but it still hasn’t been released in its home province, Punjab, where most of its potential audience is. I haven’t really had time to process it all yet. If I want to continue to make movies in Pakistan, I’ll have to keep the activist side of me ready too — and I never really expected or wanted that. I feel very strongly about certain things, but I never really wanted to talk publicly about them in any way other than through my movies. I just want to be a quiet person in life. But I’ve learned that there’s no room to be a quiet person. If you want to stay quiet, others will speak up more forcefully and you will not get the very essential thing that you need. If you stay quiet, you will be abused, you will receive threats and you will lose. You have to ask yourself, “Is my art worth it?”

Interview edited for length and clarity.

