Judi Dench’s Reaction to Kenneth Branagh Asking Her to Play His Grandmother in ‘Belfast’: “Good Grief, I’m Not Old Enough!”

Judi Dench says she “didn’t hesitate for a single minute” when Kenneth Branagh asked his dear friend and collaborator to join Focus Features’ Belfast. It was a good thing, too, as the actor-writer-director — whom Dench met in 1987 while working together on a TV production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, sparking a long and celebrated relationship across multiple screen and stage productions — had driven to her home south of London in early 2020 to pitch his new, deeply close-to-home, semiautobiographical screenplay face-to-face.

“Because I have such trouble with my eyes, he came and read it to me,” Dench explains. “We had a whole morning, quietly together, while he read it without stopping.”

Dench originally had balked when she heard she was wanted to portray Branagh’s grandmother — “Good grief, I’m not old enough!” (at 87 years old, she’s 26 years his senior) — but over a “very, very, very personal hour and a half,” as he read the script (based on his own childhood as a 9-year-old growing up in Belfast as The Troubles erupted in the late 1960s), she understood.

“Because I know Ken well, not only was it wonderful to hear his story, but I felt this enormous responsibility that we should certainly try to do this to the very best of our ability,” she says, adding that despite their 35 years of friendship, she knew few details about Branagh’s time in Northern Ireland or his family’s decision to uproot and leave for England.

Belfast‘s shoot was — somewhat miraculously — squeezed between lockdowns in the summer of 2020. Although they were on set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with no vaccine in sight, Dench says she wasn’t nervous about returning to work, praising the enormous care that was taken on set that would see them tested every day and ensure various elements of the cast and crew were kept strictly apart. But she does admit that because of masks and her eyesight, she’d often mistake who was whom.

“It sounds extraordinary, but in actual fact it helped create very much that family unit and strengthen the family feeling between us all,” she says. The onscreen family she’s talking about is, of course, Ciarán Hinds as Pop, Caitríona Balfe as Ma, Jamie Dornan as Pa and newcomer Jude Hill in the lead role of Buddy, Branagh’s alter ego.

“I actually felt like he was my grandchild,” she says of her “phenomenal” young co-star, just 10 years old when production started, who she claims could “take direction from Ken and not bat an eyelid” and never ran out of enthusiasm or energy.

This energy would see Hill and Dornan playing soccer between takes, sometimes even dragging Branagh and Hinds in for a game. Dench never got involved (“I would have fallen over all the time”) but claims she exerted her competitive authority when it came to the quizzes that the family would all play together. “My specialist subject: the plays of William Shakespeare,” she notes.

Across 12 collaborations, Branagh has now directed Dench onscreen four times (Dench has herself directed Branagh onstage twice). But despite the deep understanding they have developed between each other, she still admits to being regularly surprised by her friend: “If you’d asked me what he would have done next before this, I wouldn’t in my wildest dreams have known it would be Belfast.”

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.