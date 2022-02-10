‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Gives Fans Their Ian Malcolm Due

Life found a way — to give Jurassic Park fans a proper return for Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The much-anticipated trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion dropped on Thursday. And among the eye-popping dino action was the return of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, in their iconic roles from the original Jurassic Park film.

Of course, this is not the first time the actors have reprised their characters in the franchise, but this marks the first time all three have been together since the 1993 Steven Spielberg blockbuster. Needless to say, fans were expressing their excitement shortly after the trailer dropped; the film was trending among the top five on social media immediately.

Neill lsat played Dr. Alan Grant and Dern played Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park III. Goldblum played Malcolm in the Jurassic Park sequel, The Lost World. And he played him again in 2018’s Fallen Kingdom. But Malcolm was, frankly, boring in that film. He just speaks in U.S. Senate hearings. Not exactly what fans were hoping for when news broke he would be reprising the beloved character.

But, even from the short trailer, it is clear that filmmaker Colin Trevorrow’s Dominion is doing Dr. Malcolm justice; the eccentric scientist is back in his all-black attire, spouting both wisdom and witty quips.

Dubbed “The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era,” it seems pretty clear both this leg of the Dinosaur franchise and Dr. Ian Malcolm, are going out with a bang. No pun intended.

Jurassic World Dominion opens June 10.