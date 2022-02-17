Six Degrees of Keith David: The Character Actor Beats Kevin Bacon at His Own Game

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Even if you don’t remember his name, you’ve seen his face. More importantly, you’ve heard his voice. With his trademark baritone, Keith David is the ultimate “that guy,” the quintessential Blackfamous character actor, as effective in dramas (Greenleaf) as he is in screwball comedies (There’s Something About Mary) and animation (The Princess and the Frog). With more than 300 credits to his name, ranging from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood to Barbershop, from The Thing to SpongeBob SquarePants, the 65-year-old, Juilliard-trained performer is even better suited to the Kevin Bacon game than Kevin Bacon (103 credits as of press time).
In the mid-1990s, three Albright College students were watching Footloose when they saw an ad for another Bacon vehicle, The Air Up There. The coincidence inspired them to invent what would become the cinephile’s ultimate parlor game: The Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. The object of the game was simple: to connect any given actor or actress to Kevin Bacon in as few steps as possible: Winona Ryder was in The House of the Spirits with Meryl Streep, who was in The River Wild with Kevin Bacon. Based on the six degrees of separation theory that there are no more than six social connections separating any two individuals on the planet, the simple and addictive game landed its inventors on Jon Stewart’s and Howard Stern’s talk shows and became a meme before memes were a thing. It made plain the interconnectedness not just of Hollywood but of human society.
If the game’s creators really wanted to hammer in that point, though, they might well have picked Keith David.
This story first appeared in the Feb. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Warner Bros.
‘Elvis’ Trailer: Yes, That Is Austin Butler Singing in Baz Luhrmann’s Biopic About the King of Rock and Roll
-
-
The Mitchells vs The Machines
How Animated Oscar Nominees Explore Family Trauma in Kid-Friendly Stories
-
-
Marry Me
Maluma on His “Very Self-Centered” ‘Marry Me’ Character, Fashion Line and Hennessy Collaboration
-
Heat Vision
Charlie Cox Spills All on That ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cameo and His Hopes for Daredevil’s Future