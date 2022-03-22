Kenneth Branagh Breaks Down Scene From His Oscar-Nominated ‘Belfast’ Screenplay

Courtesy of Studio

↑ “The crux of this scene was to depict ‘cross-generational communication,’ ” according to Branagh. “Suddenly Buddy is having a deeper, more meaningful, more direct conversation about bigger things with someone a couple of generations away,” he says. Pop, unlike Buddy’s parents, is more willing to share a taboo story. “Pop essentially explains, in a charming way, a sort of admired system of extortion — an informal gangsterism to help people handle paying their rent. I’m sure my father would have thought this is not the thing to be sharing with his son, who he would expect to have a tiny bit more respect for so-called propriety.”

↑ Branagh says Buddy, too, is less guarded around Pop, and can freely talk about what is happening at home — his family’s possible move from Belfast to England.

↑ At just 9 years old, Buddy is faced with an existential crisis: having to leave behind the world he knows, as that world has become unsafe. “[Everything he knows] is under threat,” Branagh says, and going “across the water” to England terrifies him. It’s a symbolic phrase, Branagh adds, which alludes to the Irish who emigrated to America. “I felt later on [a nod to] crossing the River Styx — he’s waiting for a ferryman to take him over, one way or another. It’s a journey into adulthood.”

↑ Like much of Belfast‘s story, this was inspired by Branagh’s relationship to his grandparents. “I was often thrown into company with them, and they seemed to have a capacity for dropping some of the worries and concerns that parents had about appearances. They had more life experience, and they didn’t feel the pressure to be anything other than themselves.”

↑ Branagh wrote much of Belfast‘s dialogue with an Irish dialect in mind. “I wanted it to be something on the page to give a sense of authenticity,” he says, adding it was important to show “that it was possible to record in the dialogue the way people spoke, so it would begin the process of demystifying the accents.” He also hoped it would give an added sense of atmosphere and place for the script’s readers.

