‘Klondike’ Director Maryna Er Gorbach on Ukrainian Oscar Submission: “Like a Mirage of a Film”

By Nov. 18, when a Dutch court found three men, two of them Russian and one Ukrainian, guilty of murder in absentia for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the event had almost vanished from public memory. The court found that on July 17, 2014, a Russian-made missile supplied from Russia and fired by an armed group under Russian control in eastern Ukraine brought down the civilian flight, killing all 298 people on board, including 80 children.

Maryna Er Gorbach hadn’t forgotten. July 17, 2014, was Er Gorbach’s 33rd birthday, and the fateful day when the passenger airline was shot down over the occupied Donbas region is the starting point for her latest film, Klondike, Ukraine’s contender for the 2022 best international feature film Oscar.

“We all remember what happened on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale war on Ukraine, but who talks about the Malaysian Air catastrophe?” says Er Gorbach. “But that’s where this war started. I have many friends who have experienced occupation since then, and their drama, their tragedy hadn’t been given a voice.”

The loud explosion we hear at the start of Klondike, however, has nothing to do with the rocket that hit Flight MH17. Instead, it’s a misdirected mortar that blows a hole in the side of the home of the heavily pregnant Irka (Oksana Cherkashyna), a Ukrainian woman living near the Russian border. We learn that pro-Russian separatists, some of them friends of Irka’s husband, Tolik (Sergey Shadrin), were responsible. Instead of apologizing, they return to ransack Irka’s farm for supplies, eventually getting Tolik to butcher the family cow to feed the hungry soldiers. They also clean up some of the evidence from the MH17 wreckage, removing a body still strapped to a dislodged airline seat. Already, Russia is constructing an alternative story, blaming Ukraine for the disaster.

“The events of July 17 have become like a mirage,” says Er Gorbach. “In Ukraine, we saw 300 innocent people killed, but somehow the memory of this moment, in the international news, has faded. And with so many alternative realities and images shown in Russian and Western media, it’s like you can’t be sure if what you saw really happened or not. I constructed Klondike like that, like a mirage of a film.”

Most of Klondike plays out in Irka’s home, where the gaping hole in her living room wall looks out onto the Donbas steppes. Er Gorbach shoots Irka as if she were the star of a John Ford Western, with the dim interior of the house framing the sharp daylight and grand vista beyond. Repeatedly, she positions her actress in close-up profile, her ragged face set against the overpowering landscape.

“This is again part of the mirage of the film,” the director says, “because when you talk about heroes in film, it’s really hard to avoid Westerns. We framed the movie this way, but our purpose here is entirely different.”

Irka is no heroic cowboy defending her land with a fast gun. As the men in the film, her quietly separatist husband and her staunchly pro-Ukraine brother Yaryk (Oleg Shcherbyna), fight it out, Irka tries to keep ordinary, domestic life going amid the chaos of the coming war. She milks the cow, fetches water for cooking, dusts the wreckage of the living room. In a movie almost entirely devoid of onscreen violence, the most gut-wrenching scene — a moment that brings the film to its inexorable, devastating conclusion — is the one of Irka giving birth as the war finally arrives.

“The story of [the] film is between those who want to create — and Irka is literally creating life inside her — and those who want to destroy,” says Er Gorbach. “I devoted this film to women because they are the ones built to survive, they have the habit to continue life. It’s a dedication to the future of Ukraine.”

It’s a future Er Gorbach says she already sees on the streets, 10 months into the full-scale war with Russia. Klondike was released in Ukraine in early November and has been doing well on the art house circuit there.

“I was just there and I saw people coming to cinema, even when there are no lights on outside because of the air raids, and there are nightly bombings and sirens,” she says. “There, in these cinemas, were people coming back to the theater, watching and talking about movies. It’s about routine. It’s how we survive.”

