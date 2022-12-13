‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Till,’ ‘The Woman King’ and More Producers on Their Most Challenging Moments: “It Took Me Over 35 Years to Get a Movie Like This Made”

Keith Beauchamp (Till)

The struggle to make United Artists’ Till began, for producer Beauchamp, decades before the cameras started rolling. The film chronicles the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally tortured and murdered by white supremacists in 1955 Mississippi. After his killers went unpunished, Till-Mobley became a major voice of the civil rights movement.

“[She] was my mentor and friend,” explains Beauchamp, who directed the 2005 documentary The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till. “My whole career is literally based off of my work with Emmett Till. This whole struggle, for 29 years of my life, to get this story to the big screen, was the challenge. I’m resurrecting someone that I knew. Understandably, I had this high bar of what this film should look like. For 67 years, people have tried to make this film and it never came to fruition. We have become a part of history, because we were able to produce this film that others failed to do.”

Beauchamp served as one of the film’s writers in addition to producing, which provided a unique challenge given his relationship to the subject matter: “I’m getting all that I knew about Mother Mobley on paper. [But] if you think about it, I knew the more elder, posh woman. I never knew the 33-year-old woman that Danielle [Deadwyler] plays. I had to reeducate myself about my mentor, to even just see her story on paper. That was an emotional roller coaster for myself.”

The project’s challenges lay in the hefty responsibility of getting the story correct. “[For] Mother Mobley herself, before she passed away, this was one of her dreams: to get Emmett’s story on a big screen,” he says. “She made it clear to me how this film should be written, and how we should not use creative license to tell this story. We wanted to stay very close to the truth of the material, [to] the history of the story, and I think that’s what made us come out on top.”

Ram Bergman (Glass Onion)

Glass Onion and Ram Bergman Courtesy of John Wilson/Netflix; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Bergman has been making movies with director Rian Johnson since they met almost 20 years ago, when he helped Johnson make the thriller Brick on a micro-indie budget. “I said, ‘The way for you to go make this movie is to go make it for a few hundred thousand,’ ” recalls Bergman. ” ‘If you do it that way, you can do whatever you want. And you can have control of the destiny of the movie.’ ”

That ethos of simply making the movie they wanted to make has carried over into Knives Out and its starry Netflix sequel, Glass Onion, the latter set on a Greek island owned by Edward Norton’s billionaire character, Miles Bron. “We wanted to do something that’s completely different from Boston, from Knives Out,” he says. “As Rian was writing this thing during the middle of the pandemic, he clearly just wanted to go on vacation.” There’s such a trust between Johnson and Bergman that “we started prepping the movie without actually having a script. You’re building around a date. You think, ‘OK, that’s going to work for Daniel [Craig’s] schedule.’ “

COVID and Brexit complications meant the biggest hurdle for Glass Onion was the titular component itself, a giant spherical glass room within which the majority of the film takes place. “All the exteriors were shot in Greece. The interiors were built on a stage in Serbia,” explains Bergman. “We had huge sets. As [we were] shooting around Europe, there were significantly less flights at the time. Shipping stuff that used to take you two days now takes months. We built the Glass Onion in the U.K., but you had to take it apart and then figure out how you ship it to Belgrade and rebuild it.”

Effie Brown (The Inspection)

The Inspection and Effie Brown A24/Courtesy Everett Collection; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A24’s The Inspection, based on the real-life experiences of writer-director Elegance Bratton, tells the story of a young gay man (Jeremy Pope) who enlists in the Marines. The production shot on location in Mississippi at a police training base converted to look like a Marine boot camp. “The person that set this up was Lt. Col. Thomas Tuggle,” explains producer Brown, referring to the former Marine who assisted in getting the accuracy of their set just so. “[Tuggle] did say, ‘Oh, you’re going to be shooting here in the summer? Outside?’ Did I hear that? No, I did not. Because as a producer, everybody knows: ‘When you have the money, you shoot.’ ”

Disregarding Tuggle’s warning, production went ahead as scheduled in July and August in the Deep South. The heat was unimaginable: “We were consuming such large amounts of bottled water, the unions were like, ‘Hey, what are we doing?’ ” recalls Brown. “Only a lip of a volcano would have been hotter. I’m laughing about it now, because I’m in an air-conditioned house. I remember our crew was so stellar. They were badass and they thugged it out. Our set medic, who’s supposed to help other people, passed out.”

The medic was far from the only person to faint on set: “There’s a scene where [Jeremy’s] in the sandpit, in the fleas,” Brown explains. “And there was a take where we’re looking at it, and we’re like, ‘Oh, he’s acting really great. He’s shaky. He’s a stellar actor, but he is really telling today!’ And then he passes out, and I was like, ‘Oh, did Elegance write that, is that a new thing?’ I bullshit you not. And then we’re like, ‘Oh, shit. That’s for real. Oh my God.’ “

Dede Gardner (Women Talking)

Women Talking and Dede Gardner Courtesy of Michael Gibson/Orion Pictures; Joe Maher/Getty Images

United Artists’ Women Talking, which depicts a group of women in a religious compound who’ve survived repeated sexual assaults, necessitated a familial spirit on set. “Originally, we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll all just find a farm and live there,’ ” recalls Gardner. But COVID threw a wrench in that plan. “Normally, people can live together [during production], everyone goes out to dinner or people cook for each other,” she says. Team-building, instead, happened on set. “All the actors shared a green room. All sorts of hijinks and witchcraft happened in there. There were babies. There was a lot of humor. There were margaritas one night. A bond was forged that wouldn’t have been without the restrictions of COVID.”

The movie’s hayloft scenes were shot in a Toronto studio, with exteriors done on location at a farm outside the city. “The original plan was to shoot out at the farm first and then move into the hayloft. Continuity seemed to be essential, but we got rained out of the farm periodically. We constantly went back to the farm, and then back to the stage, and then back to the farm. It almost would have been too hard to just do several weeks of all those [hayloft] scenes. The return to the farm in between thunderstorms provided oxygen and levity.”

Making author Miriam Toews’ story accessible to a wider range of experiences was a deliberate creative decision. “We don’t ever say ‘Mennonites’ in the film,” says Gardner. “Our intention was to make it more of a fable than a literal expression of the book. In doing so, our hope was that it would be more universal, and that its applicability to all sorts of situations and conditions around the world, in multiple places, would be achieved more easily.”

Theresa Park (Bones and All)

Bones and All and Theresa Park Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures; John Phillips/Getty Images

United Artists’ Bones and All, adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ novel, was a passion project from the start for producer Park. “I actually optioned the book on which this movie is based almost seven years ago,” she says. “I read it at the London Book Fair in 2016 — I just happened to read some little blurb, so I bought the book. The book wasn’t a very well-known YA novel, and [DeAngelis] wasn’t a famous author or anything. But it was probably the most devastating love story I’d read in decades.”

Park enlisted Suspiria and A Bigger Splash screenwriter David Kajganich to adapt. “I needed somebody who had an elevated and sophisticated, and not a sensational or exploitative, creative sensibility,” she says. After director Antonio Campos dropped out, Luca Guadagnino came aboard along with a team of Italian financiers. Bones and All marked the director’s first time shooting in the U.S., in rural Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa and Nebraska. “There are things that are specific to making movies in the United States — particularly the guild system. That was a little bit of a learning curve for [our Italian collaborators].”

Cathy Schulman (The Woman King)

The Woman King and Cathy Schulman Courtesy of Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures; P. Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty Images

The very concept of Sony’s Viola Davis-led historical epic The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, about the true story of the all-female regiment of African warriors known as the Agojie, posed a huge challenge for producer Schulman: “I really believe that it took me over 35 years of producing to get a movie like this made. A commercial epic, with a big budget, on a studio level, with an all-Black cast of women with dark skin, set in period Africa, is by definition enormously difficult,” she explains, adding that “it took a certain amount of movies, experience, accolades, presence, influence and an enormous amount of activism to even get here.”

Because of an extreme disparity between the proposed budget and the available funds, key parts of the script needed to be majorly overhauled — a climactic scene that in the film involves gunpowder exploding inside anthills was originally intended as a historically accurate strategic flood. “Our whole movie was based around a flood,” says Schulman. “As you might notice, there is no flood in The Woman King. The way that the Oyo soldiers tried to overcome the Agojie army was that they flooded their plateau and broke their dam. This is what really happened in history. But the most expensive part of moviemaking tends to be working in the water, because you can’t do it twice. It’s very hard to pour water and be like, ‘Can you go back uphill?’ ”

Shooting in South Africa presented a range of gargantuan obstacles. For starters, the film takes place in West Africa: “We needed western red dirt.” After trucking tons of red dirt in, “The crazy part was it wasn’t [compacted] to the ground. Every night when we would go home after working, you’d be covered in red, and it never came out of anyone’s clothes or shoes.” Additionally, shooting swampy marshland caused a crane to “tip [over] and half-sink [into the muddy water].” There were also “wild animals — bugs, spiders, snakes, hippo attacks.”

