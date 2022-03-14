Kodi Smit-McPhee Survived “Jane Campion Boot Camp” Ahead of Filming ‘The Power of the Dog’

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog.]

Kodi Smit-McPhee had just received the news of his first Oscar nomination, a best supporting actor nod in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, before connecting with THR for a Zoom interview. For someone whose career has now been catapulted into a new realm of recognizability, Smit-McPhee appears remarkably calm — stoic, even — which is unsurprising, perhaps, given the eerie stillness of his onscreen performances to date.

In Jane Campion’s Western, Smit-McPhee plays Peter, the gangly, effeminate loner son of Kirsten Dunst’s Rose. When she marries the kindly rancher George Burbank (Jesse Plemons), Rose and Peter move in with him and his sinister brother, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch). The main focus initially appears to be Phil’s character and the vengeful dominance he inflicts upon Rose and the rest of his household, but the film ultimately centers on Peter and the unlikely friendship (and possible romance) that forms between him and Phil. While Cumberbatch, Plemons and Dunst give career-best performances (also earning Oscar noms), it’s Smit-McPhee who has emerged as the film’s unlikely star player.

The 25-year-old Australia native is the son of Sonja Smit and Andy McPhee, a professional wrestler turned commercial actor. He was playing in his driveway at 8 years old when his dad asked, offhandedly, if he might want to try out acting as a hobby. Answering in the affirmative led to appearances in projects alongside his father. Smit-McPhee’s feature film debut was in 2007’s Romulus, My Father, a tale of incredible trauma and adversity that earned him an AFI Award for best young actor. His other early film roles would be similarly marked by intense, adult subject matter: At 12, he filmed the postapocalyptic thriller The Road, and he was 13 when he starred in Let Me In, the English-language remake of the Swedish horror film Let the Right One In.

The work kept coming his way, and Smit-McPhee took it in stride. “I never really [had] this deciding choice,” he says. “I wish there was that kind of story. Like, ‘I watched Raging Bull when I was young, and [then] I acted.’ It was just very untraditional and very beautiful.” Even more unusual, he didn’t have any formal training, despite booking emotionally demanding roles. Instead, he relied on the coaching of his father — the burly, hypermasculine former pro wrestler — who was “my on-set coach and mentor, and basically taught me everything I know.” By coincidence, many of his early projects happened to be about father-son relationships, which made having his dad by his side all the more helpful.

After Smit-McPhee’s career in the U.S. had been established, however, things came to a head between the pair. “I remember one day we were butting heads — it was just another one of those street-smart lessons [he’d give me], I don’t even know what it was about, something silly,” Smit-McPhee recalls. “I probably did something stupid and he was just trying to tell me, ‘You need to do this, you need to be more aware, blah, blah, blah.’ Every time that he was trying to give me life lessons, I projected that I needed to be like him. He’s like 6-foot-6, covered in tattoos, rides around with outlaw bikers. I thought, probably before puberty, that I would become that at some point. Maybe I’ll just, like a Pokémon, evolve into my final form. But it didn’t happen.”

Misunderstanding his father’s advice as insistence that Smit-McPhee should be like him proved to be a breaking point. “That blew up one day, and I was just like, ‘I’m not going to be you, I never want to be you. And every time I try to do it, I’m faking, and you see it. So I just have to be me.’ “

His voice grows rich with feeling. “It was actually very healthy that I had that outburst, because he had a very emotional moment,” recalls Smit-McPhee. “He realized that I was projecting my own insecurities. And he had to reword the way that he was teaching a simple lesson, and it actually brought tears to his eyes. He had a bit of a cry, and hugged me in a way that he only did when I was a toddler. He was just like, ‘You’re my boy. I never want you to think that I’m trying to make you be something you’re not.’ That was a pretty powerful moment for me, and a pretty strong bonding for us.”

And so, with his father’s blessing, Smit-McPhee continued to act — years passed, and he added films as varied as X-Men: Apocalypse and Dolemite Is My Name to his résumé — until, at last, Smit-McPhee got the call from legendary auteur Campion. Upon reading the script for The Power of the Dog, Smit-McPhee immediately noticed analogues between the character of Peter and himself. “I saw [a] parallel to Peter,” he says. “Being isolated and flourishing within that, being greatly curious, having a great sense of responsibility from a young age.”

Oscar nominees Kodi Smit-McPhee (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Campion pushed Smit-McPhee to prepare with specialized experts upon booking the part, and he explored alternative therapies ranging from dreamwork to the Alexander Technique. “She challenged me in the most calculated way possible, and I’m indebted to her for it, because she really elevated my whole approach moving forward.” Campion also recommended that Smit-McPhee work with various acting coaches “to the point in which I was actually crawling on the ground, pretending to be a fox, and actually limbering up the body, all of this very meta kind of stuff. I could definitely hear my ego, and its defiance, narrating it.” She had him work with a dialect coach, even though he’d already spent years playing American characters in American movies. Initially, he wondered if, frankly, all this was necessary. At a certain stage, though, Smit-McPhee gave in to Campion’s infamously rigorous process. “I thought, ‘OK, this is the Jane Campion boot camp. This is what it’s about.’ I ended up finding great joy in exploring new territories that I hadn’t gone to before.”

Smit-McPhee’s understated performance makes the script’s ambiguity all the more potent — by the end of the movie, huge questions are left unanswered (spoiler alert): Did Peter methodically plot and execute the murder of Phil? And did the pair consummate their alluded lust? “For some people, there’s even a world where [Peter] puts on this whole play of provoking Phil sexually, attracting him, to make him vulnerable. I think that’s plausible, sure. But I think we can go to a much greater depth, which pulls at the heartstrings a lot more, if we see the possibility of Peter exploring his sexuality, and never having done that before.”

Still, Smit-McPhee ascertains that Peter’s primary motivation is to protect his mother, even if he does feel a romance blossoming with Cumberbatch’s character. “Looking after her — that’s his life. That doesn’t come in the way of a potential love interest, which really hits me, by that final act, where it’s so sensual and it’s so heated and it’s probably where they’re both at their most vulnerable. Yet he still has to sacrifice his desires for his mother. … At the end of the day, we’re just taking away our own interpretations.”

