‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Includes Meme Mark Hamill Hates

Mark Hamill is going to roll his eyes if he happens to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the highly anticipated video game that finally dropped on Tuesday.

The massive Lego-themed action-adventure game, developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, includes all nine films from the Skywalker Saga, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker.

In order to play film adventures in the saga, the first film game of each trilogy has to be unlocked, as in you have to get through A New Hope before you can tackle The Empire Strikes Back. And it is in the New Hope chapter where eagle-eyed viewers will find a nod to a meme Hamill hates.

The moment occurs when Obi-Wan Kenobi hands Luke his father’s lightsaber for the first time. Luke takes it and points it at his face, as though he is looking down the barrel of a gun. The meme of Hamill doing just that on the set of the 1977 space epic has been around for years. And last March, Hamill finally addressed it.

“This makes me cringe every time I see it,” Hamill wrote on Twitter then of the meme, adding, “I don’t remember doing this in the movie. I think it’s just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn’t look so remarkably unconcerned.” And he is correct. In the film, Luke does not look at the lightsaber as he does in the meme.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.