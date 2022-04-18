‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Features Great Nod to Rick Moranis’ Villain in ‘Spaceballs’

The recently released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is packed full of hilarious moments and Easter eggs. And there is even a fantastic nod to the 1987 Mel Brooks’ classic, Spaceballs.

In the Star Wars: A New Hope game story, there is a level titled “Best Leia’d Plans” where the player runs around the Death Star in an attempt to free the Millennium Falcon and rescue Princess Leia.

When explored in “free play” mode, the player may come across the circular conference room where, in the film, Darth Vader choked Admiral Motti (Richard LeParmentier) for mocking The Force. In the video game, when the player goes into the room, a hologram of Emperor Palpatine playing with Star Wars toys is projected on the massive table, which quickly shuts off when he sees someone is watching.

Fans of Spaceballs will immediately make the connection to a similar moment in the Brooks sci-fi classic where Dark Helmet, played by Rick Moranis, hilariously plays with Spaceballs dolls before being embarrassingly interrupted by Colonel Sandurz (George Wyner). In a previous THR interview, Moranis revealed he was sick with a fever during that scene, but was able to soldier through.

The beloved comedic actor, who also appeared in such classics as Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids turned 69 on Monday.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.