Leonard Maltin Doesn’t Need a Namesake Nod From Santa Barbara (But He Has One)

Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival — the 37th edition of which will happen in person March 2-12 — are practically synonymous. Maltin has moderated the fest’s tributes to A-listers for decades, prompting SBIFF executive director Roger Durling to rename the fest’s Modern Master Award after Maltin in 2015. This year’s Maltin Modern Master Award recipients, with whom Maltin will sit down on March 10, are Being the Ricardos stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The duo, like many of this year’s Santa Barbara honorees — among them Penélope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Lin-Manuel Miranda — are Oscar-nominated. Indeed, SBIFF, located less than two hours north of Los Angeles in an area dense with Academy members and always held in the thick of awards season, has become an important stop on the road to the Oscars.

When and how did you first become involved with the festival?

Phyllis de Picciotto, the founder of the festival, was still running it [between 1985 and 1998]. I remember I did an evening at The Arlington Theatre with Kim Novak in 1991. In 1992, they screened Erich von Stroheim’s The Wedding March at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and I did a Q&A with Fay Wray afterwards. Then they asked me back the year that Anthony Hopkins got the Modern Master Award [2000], and I’ve been a regular ever since.

What makes SBIFF different from other festivals?

What impresses me the most is that they have a real constituency of “movie people” in town, and not just Academy members. My family and I have shown up for a documentary screening on a weekend morning and the theater’s been full. That shows a willingness to try new and different films. Having attended many other city festivals around the country, I know how unusual that is.

Roger Durling is a force of nature, too.

Roger’s passionate about what he does, and that’s obvious to anyone who spends five minutes with him. He’s also been uncommonly generous to my family and me over the many years, up to and including naming the Modern Master Award after me. Roger also is a great prognosticator when it comes to the Academy Awards. We always see each other in Telluride over Labor Day weekend, and by the end of that festival, he already has a sense of who the contenders are likely to be — and he’s usually right.

What makes Santa Barbara, the city, special?

The sheer beauty of the town can’t be overstated — they call it the “American Riviera” for a reason.

What are your favorite places to go and things to do during the fest?

The marquee festival venue, The Arlington Theatre, on State Street, is historic and majestic, with the aura of a great movie palace. And it’s hard to get a bad meal in Santa Barbara. We love the Palace Grill, which has superb New Orleans Cajun food, and another wonderful restaurant next to the Arlington called Opal. And the town also has two very good museums, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Can you tease anything about this year’s Maltin Modern Master Award evening?

I first interviewed Nicole, gosh, 30 years ago, but this will be my first chance to have a real conversation with Javier. I can’t wait.

