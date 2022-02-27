Leonard Nimoy’s Children and William Shatner Pay Tribute to Legend, Noting It’s Been 7 Years Since He Passed

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Leonard Nimoy’s children and William Shatner on Sunday were among those who paid tribute to the late Star Trek legend, noting it has been seven years since he passed away.
The actor and director Nimoy was best known around the globe for his role as Spock, both on the original Star Trek television series and in several franchise films. His final film role was as Spock in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. He died Feb. 27, 2015, at the age of 83.
“Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he’s still very much on our minds. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock’s message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek #LLAP,” his son, Adam, wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of his father from Adam’s youth.
Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, also posted a message and picture of her father. “Remembering my dad @TheRealNimoy on the seventh year of his passing. Dad, you are hugely missed, especially your warm and loving hugs. Your memory lives on – always and forever. @nimoycopdfilm @StarTrek #LLAP,” penned Julie.
Capt. Kirk actor Shatner posted a picture of the two embracing with the message: “Leonard. 3/26/31 -2/27/15.”
The office Star Trek Twitter account also marked the solemn occasion. “Remembering one of #StarTrek’s greatest icons #LLAP #StarTrekFamily,” read the franchise’s message.
See the aforementioned tributes to Nimoy below.
Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he’s still very much on our minds. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock's message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek #LLAP 🖖 pic.twitter.com/e9cCBqCWAZ
— Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) February 27, 2022
Remembering my dad @TheRealNimoy on the seventh year of his passing. Dad, you are hugely missed, especially your warm and loving hugs. Your memory lives on – always and forever. ❤️ @nimoycopdfilm @StarTrek #LLAP pic.twitter.com/2orGJzEg9n
— Julie Nimoy (@JulieNimoy) February 27, 2022
Leonard. 3/26/31 -2/27/15. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lgU6BIeCGb
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2022
Remembering one of #StarTrek's greatest icons ✨ #LLAP #StarTrekFamily https://t.co/28J1F5NW0h
— Star Trek (@StarTrek) February 27, 2022
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
SAG Awards 2022
THR Icon: Helen Mirren on Battling Sexism, Advice for Young Actresses and Why She “Begged” Vin Diesel for a Role in ‘F9’
-
THR Presents
“A Long-Lost Brother I Didn’t Know I Had”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Star Andrew Garfield
-
-
Heat Vision
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Re-create Classic Spider-Man Meme for ‘No Way Home’ Digital Release
-
-
Heat Vision
Sebastian Stan Assumed He Was Finished After ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Due to Day-of Production Change