Leonard Nimoy’s Children and William Shatner Pay Tribute to Legend, Noting It’s Been 7 Years Since He Passed

Leonard Nimoy’s children and William Shatner on Sunday were among those who paid tribute to the late Star Trek legend, noting it has been seven years since he passed away.

The actor and director Nimoy was best known around the globe for his role as Spock, both on the original Star Trek television series and in several franchise films. His final film role was as Spock in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness. He died Feb. 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

“Though Dad left us seven years ago today, he’s still very much on our minds. May we embrace his memory and Mr. Spock’s message of logic and peace. Love to all, Adam. #StarTrek #LLAP,” his son, Adam, wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of his father from Adam’s youth.

Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, also posted a message and picture of her father. “Remembering my dad @TheRealNimoy on the seventh year of his passing. Dad, you are hugely missed, especially your warm and loving hugs. Your memory lives on – always and forever. @nimoycopdfilm @StarTrek #LLAP,” penned Julie.

Capt. Kirk actor Shatner posted a picture of the two embracing with the message: “Leonard. 3/26/31 -2/27/15.”

The office Star Trek Twitter account also marked the solemn occasion. “Remembering one of #StarTrek’s greatest icons #LLAP #StarTrekFamily,” read the franchise’s message.

