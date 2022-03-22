Maggie Gyllenhaal Breaks Down Scene From Oscar-Nominated ‘The Lost Daughter’ Screenplay

Olivia Colman’s Leda and Paul Mescal’s Will sit down for a meal, several glasses of wine and some sexual tension in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter.

Courtesy of Studio

↑ This scene sees Leda (Olivia Colman) and Will (Paul Mescal) at dinner. After a few glasses of wine, the pair begin a flirtatious conversation. “There’s a sexuality that’s palpable and real,” explains Gyllenhaal. “There’s the possibility of sex, but it’s also impossible.” It follows one of the few scenes of exposition, in which Will explains to Leda who else is staying with Nina’s (Dakota Johnson) family on their holiday. “They’re talking, they’re chatting, they’re laughing and he sort of teases her, but then it goes a gear higher.”

Courtesy of Studio

↑ Gyllenhaal notes these lines were cut from the final scene.

Courtesy of Studio

↑ “The last time Leda mentioned the ages of her children, she was making a super dirty joke about Will sleeping with them,” says Gyllenhaal, noting that Will’s mention of them is another way to bring up sexuality — as is his comment about Leda’s beauty. “It’s a very interesting thing to say to a woman much older. He’s just telling her the truth, that he thinks she’s beautiful,” she says. Colman herself added emphasis on her next line, saying with a chuckle, “You’re a very smart boy.”

Courtesy of Studio

↑ Colman omitted these two sentences, with Gyllenhaal’s full support. “It was such a pleasure, camped down somewhere with my monitor watching these beautiful actors,” she says. “I didn’t even bat an eye. If you can skip from one [thing] to the other without that step, skip it!” Gyllenhaal notes that she typically hates scenes of exposition, and Colman dropping the lines got to the meat of the scene faster. “I bet if you asked Olivia, she doesn’t even know she cut that line. She didn’t need it, and it fell away.”

Courtesy of Studio

↑ Although Leda may be tipsily rambling about her daughters, it furthers the sexual tension between her and Will. “In her mind, she’s someone who keeps everything controlled and bottled up and simmering underneath,” says Gyllenhaal. “They’ve shared a bottle of wine and it’s all coming out — all sorts of things are springing a leak. The event of the scene is this connection, but that’s almost like music above the real intentions of the scene, which is to tell you a lot of who they are.”

This story first appeared in the March 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.