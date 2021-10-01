‘The Many Saints of Newark’ DP, Production Designer on Filming ‘Sopranos’ Prequel and the Return to Holsten’s

Director of photography Kramer Morgenthau and production designer Bob Shaw discuss their work on New Line Cinema’s The Many Saints of Newark — the prequel film to David Chase’s influential HBO crime drama The Sopranos — in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast.

Morganthau says the filmmakers aimed to give the movie a look that was “cinematic, and at the same time-honored the original look of the show but had maybe a big screen, larger than life quality, and at the same time stayed immersive with these characters.”

Shaw–who also worked on The Sopranos–describes his work on the film, which was lensed on location in New York and New Jersey, including at locations such as Rye Playland and Holsten’s, the diner where the ambiguous final scene of The Sopranos was filmed.

Morgenthau also discusses lensing the younger versions of characters including Livia, played by Vera Farmiga; and the teenage Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, the original Tony.

Shaw is an Emmy Winner for Boardwalk Empire and Mad Men, and received three additional nominations for his work on The Sopranos. He was also Oscar-nominated for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Morgenthau is a six-time Emmy nominee whose credits include Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, Thor: The Dark World, Creed II and recent release Respect.