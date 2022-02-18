Maya Cade on Why She Created the Black Film Archive: “How Does Blackness Exist Across Time?”

In June 2020, amid social justice protests triggered by police brutality and institutional racism in the United States, Maya Cade began compiling a list of Black films (pre-1959) that were available to watch via streaming platforms, or that had entered the public domain. The New Orleans native, who now works as an audience development strategist for Criterion Collection, decided to expand her popular Twitter thread into a fully realized “living register of Black films made from 1915 to 1979,” in an effort to preserve a grand cinematic legacy and broaden access to it.

Cade launched the Black Film Archive website (blackfilmarchive.com) in earnest on Aug. 26, 2021. Available for free, the hub offers historical context for more than 200 films, along with links to stream them. Cade spoke to THR about the genesis of her passion project and what she hopes to achieve with it.

What inspired you to start Black Film Archive?

Like many of us in the early pandemic, when we were stuck at home and asking ourselves what brings us inspiration or joy, I felt myself gravitating toward Black films — rewatching them, absorbing them, living with them, loving them. I’m a lifelong cinephile and I’ve always really loved and studied Black films, so I just deepened that knowledge during the pandemic.

BFA came out of a central question, which is: What does it mean to make Black film history accessible? It started off as a thread on Twitter, where I was just listing films. And a friend said to me, “You have more to share.” So it evolved. This is a website. This is a space for Black people and everyone to learn more about Black film history.

What was your organizational process like?

I made an exhaustive Excel spreadsheet with the films, the years, the actors in the films, whether it was directed by a Black person or not … and then I started writing descriptions. I think it’s cool that I have the advantage of showing people the range of someone’s filmography because it can be gathered here. I started with the films individually, and then I looked through every streamer manually.

My driving question for all of this, and everything that I do, has been: What does this mean to a Black person? And not just the Black people I know or hope to know. But what does this mean to a Black person who may not be familiar with film? I tried to consider everyone: How does the site make them feel? Should their feelings be a guide for how to navigate the site? I can’t assume that everyone’s relationship to film is [like] my own.

James Earl Jones, Diahann Carroll, Tamu Blackwell, Eric Jones in Claudine, 1974. Courtesy of 20th Century-Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection

How do you define “Black film”? Does it need to be directed by a Black person, or have a majority Black cast?

Of course this isn’t definable, but there have to be parameters for a site. And to me, an easy gauge was that the films collected here have something significant to say about the Black experience. That could mean it’s directed by a Black person, that could mean it’s written by a Black person, but I think all the films on the site are in conversation with each other. How does Blackness exist across time? What I hope people understand is that there are infinite things that the past has to teach us about the present.

You chose 1979 as the final year for films in the archive. Why did that feel like the terminal point for you?

During the 1970s there was the dawn of blaxploitation. And I knew I was going to end at 1979 because after the commercial failure of The Wiz [1978], major Hollywood studios used it as a reason to not invest in Black cinema in the same way. Plus, if you think about it, Black cinema in the 1980s, like Spike Lee’s movies, consisted of independent films. So if I was going to be as exhaustive as I possibly could for this first iteration, that felt like a natural stopping point for me [because] there’s just a different tone that [those later films] had.

Ivan Dixon and Abbey Lincoln in Nothing But a Man, 1964. Courtesy Everett Collection

What are some key takeaways that have struck you in building this archive of Black cinematic arts?

The thing that really strikes me is that Black people have always taken Blackness seriously. Even if they had a bit role in something or were playing against the type of what it means to be Black, Black people have taken those kinds of moments and transformed them, giving the character depth and nuance that could not exist on the page otherwise, and that is such a talent that is often minimized.

Do you have an interest in monetizing the project?

I have a Substack, and there is a paid tier of that, but really my philosophy is that knowledge should be free. So the archive will always be free.

What were your criteria for selecting the films included in your “Blackfamous” list? (See below.)

If I take Fredi Washington, for example, who was in Black and Tan and the original Imitation of Life, people might think: “Oh yeah, I kind of know her. She was a very famous civil rights activist, she was an entertainer.” That was kind of the criteria. They could be names that you might recognize, but have people explored their work? Herb Jeffries is dubbed the first Black singing cowboy, but have people actually seen his films?

Interview edited for length and clarity.

***

Maya Cade’s Blackfamous Picks

Black and Tan (1929)

The legendary Fredi Washington, best known for 1934’s Imitation of Life, makes in her film debut alongside Duke Ellington.

Diane Varsi and Robert Hooks in Sweet Love, Bitter, 1967. Courtesy Everett Collection

The Bronze Buckaroo (1939)

Dubbed the “first Black singing cowboy,” Herb Jeffries shines doing just that in this 1939 hit.

Broken Strings (1940)

Multihyphenate Clarence Muse gives an acting master class as a struggling violinist in this 1940 race film he co-wrote.

Nothing but a Man (1964)

In a critically acclaimed turn, Ivan Dixon (Hogan’s Heroes), plays a railroad worker looking for love and respect in small-town Alabama.

Sweet Love, Bitter (1967)

Based on the life of Charlie Parker, this jazzy and hypnotic film features searing performances by Dick Gregory and Robert Hooks.

The Liberation of L.B. Jones (1970)

Known for his rich voice and distinguished physique, Roscoe Lee Browne plays a wealthy funeral director murdered by the police in this neo-noir directed by William Wyler.

Lola Falana and Roscoe Lee Browne in The Liberation of L.B. Jones, 1970. Courtesy Everett Collection

Claudine (1974)

A young Tamu Blackwell holds her own opposite James Earl Jones and Diahann Carroll in the classic dramedy, which boasts a score by Curtis Mayfield.

Sparkle (1976)

Mayfield also wrote the soundtrack for this cult hit about three sisters who form a Supremes-esque musical act in the 1950s.

