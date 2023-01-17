Michelle Yeoh, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, which was recently recorded in front of an audience of students at Chapman University, is a Malaysian-born actress who has been in the game for 40 years. She has been described by NPR as “the leading lady of Hong Kong’s action movies,” by GQ as “one of the most physically gifted actresses alive” and by the Irish Times as “the greatest female action star in cinema history.” And she was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world — and “icon of the year” — for 2022.

A quarter-century ago, mainstream American audiences were introduced to Yeoh in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, through which she ushered in a new era of Bonds girls who could kick ass and take names themselves. Over the years since, she has shined in movies made all around the world, including 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; 2007’s Sunshine; 2011’s The Lady; and 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians.

But for 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, a breakout hit directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for A24 in which she plays an immigrant frustrated with her life who is exposed to alternate paths it might have taken, the 60-year-old has received the best reviews of her career.

She has also received widespread awards recognition: she won the best musical/comedy actress Golden Globe, was nominated for the best actress Critics Choice Award, is nominated for the best actress SAG Award and looks all but certain to be nominated for — and possibly win — the best actress Oscar.

