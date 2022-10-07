Academy Museum Gala Honoree Miky Lee Talks CJ Group Global Strategy, Cultural Diversity Goals

Miky Lee — vice chairwoman of Korean conglomerate CJ Group, executive producer of Parasite and vice chair of the Academy Museum board — is set to receive the Pillar Award at the museum’s second annual gala Oct. 15, alongside Visionary Award honoree Tilda Swinton, Icon Award winner Julia Roberts and Vantage Award winner Steve McQueen. (See details on the gala below.)

Lee — who is also one of THR’s top International Women in Entertainment — spoke with THR about her mission to increase cultural diversity and why she supports the museum.

What have been some of your key priorities in helping to support the museum in its first year?

With my belief in the power of films to move, elevate and transform the perspective of people around the world, I dedicated myself to the Academy Museum and to upscale the dynamic diversity and history of cinemas. Also, my key priorities in supporting the museum have been aligned with my long-standing mission to spread multicultural content, including Korean content, all over the world. I have always stressed that the entertainment business is a people business. As vice chair, especially with my existing long-term relationships and the relationships I have made working alongside many wonderful people at the Academy, my goal is to serve as the bridge introducing multicultural talent and creators to the global stage.

What is personally one of your favorite features about the museum?

Having witnessed the museum come to life from the construction stage, one of my favorite features is the Sphere. Anyone can feel the dignity and grandness of the museum upon entering this space. Personally, I felt overwhelmed, as if I had entered another world. In this regard, it was similar to watching a movie. Movies also have their own worlds, and viewers feel as if they are entering a new world when a movie starts.

The domestic and international entertainment markets continue to see new milestones when it comes to the successful crossover of Korean content. As a key architect of this movement, what were the primary elements that had to align for us to see this happen?

There are several components to the success of the Korean entertainment industry that have evolved over the years. The Korean market is extremely competitive and moves quickly. The audience is also very savvy, so to remain competitive, companies and creators really strive to achieve and make their mark. Another major factor is that Korean content is universal, but also unique. There are so many creative and talented people who have stories they want to tell. Many of them were exposed to or influenced by American entertainment but are still deeply rooted in Korea’s unique cultural history and have developed a singular perspective. I believe that the Korean entertainment industry has always been ready, and this success is not something that happened overnight — which also means that we are not a one-hit wonder. There are still many amazing stories that have not been told, and having watched the Korean entertainment industry grow over recent years, I am more convinced than ever about its potential. It is my mission to continue to bridge Korean creators with the global market so that they can work with mainstream studios and creators and spread their wings.

Speaking of CJ specifically, now with Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) in its portfolio, as well the investment in Skydance and partnerships with streamers like Netflix and Peacock, what is the company’s long-term strategy?

Since the beginning, CJ has always worked with strong partners to strengthen its global business, first to learn the global system and then to adapt it to our own. It is our strategy to accelerate our global presence as a top-tier content studio, and one of our tactics is to acquire new businesses or go into partnerships that add value to our growth. The Fifth Season acquisition is a similar story. We have existing experience in financing and producing content for a global audience through the many global businesses and partnerships we have been a part of. With that, our new acquisition will lead the charge in developing content for new platforms with international partners, accelerating the pace of global content growth.

What kinds of initiatives, projects or exhibitions would you love to see the Academy Museum take on in the future?

Through the museum, it is my hope that movies are more than just an entertaining pastime, but extend their significance, becoming part of living history. The museum will be able to connect people across the world to film, so I would love to see projects that will provide new experiences for audiences to explore different aspects of film and dive into the rich culture films have to offer. As an individual from a minority background, diversity is very close to my heart. Over the years, I have worked to expand diversity, and I am proud that more Asian talent is gaining recognition in the industry. In the long term, I hope that these efforts come together so that ultimately Asian and Korean culture become a permanent presence in mainstream culture and more voices are heard. While I will continue to contribute to expanding cultural diversity, I would love to see projects and exhibitions in the Academy Museum that celebrate diversity.

What to Expect at the Academy Museum Gala

Lady Gaga performs at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren, and Museum Campaign Leadership Bob Iger, Annette Bening, and Tom Hanks; Gala Co-Chairs Jason Blum, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Murphy on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

After a highly successful first outing in 2021 (raising $11 million and featuring a surprise performance by Lady Gaga), the Academy Museum gala returns Oct. 15 with a dinner on the open-air Dolby Family Terrace. Sup­port­ed by Rolex (a founding supporter of the museum), the evening is co-chaired by Academy Museum trustees Halle Berry, Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy, along with Lupita Nyong’o. Funds raised will go toward the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives. (For ticket info, contact museumgala@oscars.org.)

Similar to last year, the performer won’t be announced ahead of the evening, which is being planned by gala creative director Lisa Love (West Coast contributor to Vogue) and artistic director Raúl Àvila (the acclaimed event designer who has worked on the Met Gala in previous years). Àvila is mum about the theme for this year’s gala. “We are remaining true to the integrity of the museum and the brutalist architecture designed by Renzo Piano” is all he will say, adding that inspirations include “old Hollywood’s sexy atmosphere and allure.”

The biggest lesson he learned from working on the inaugural gala in 2021? “Last year, we fell in love with how the Los Angeles skyline view spoke for itself,” says Àvila. “The best way we wanted to utilize rooftop space was by elevating the guests’ seating on decks to better immerse themselves in the city’s beauty.” — DEGEN PENER

