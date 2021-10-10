The MIPCOM Hot List: 10 New Shows to Tempt Buyers in Cannes

ALL THOSE THINGS WE NEVER SAID

BUZZ The global potential for high-end French series like Netflix’s Lupin has raised expectations for StudioCanal’s latest, a dramedy with a sci-fi twist: A woman (Alexandra Maria Lara) gets to spend a week with her late father (Jean Reno), who downloaded his memories into a life-size android with a seven-day battery.

SALES StudioCanal

ANGELA BLACK

BUZZ Psychological thrillers are a mainstay of the international TV market, and this series, which reunites Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt with creators Harry and Jack Williams — the team behind global hit Liar — should have networks lining up.

SALES All3Media International

BEYOND NATURE

BUZZ The explosion of global and regional streaming services is driving demand for high-end animation series, and this adult-oriented adaptation of Katariina Souri’s book, which uses animation to make physical the mental distress of its main characters, is well-placed to capitalize on that trend.

SALES Gutsy Animations

COUNTRYMEN

BUZZ Cultural diversity has become an imperative as networks and streamers worldwide try to better reflect their multicultural audiences. The experience of the Muslim minority in Norway is given the fish-out-of-water treatment in this comedy, which sees a group of urbanites setting up a farm in the not-so-diverse Norwegian countryside.

SALES Banijay Rights

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD

BUZZ Michael C. Hall reprises his famous multi-Emmy-nominated role as serial killer/vigilante Dexter Morgan in this reboot of the hit Showtime series, which is set 10 years after the end of the original series’ finale. It bows Nov. 7 on Showtime in the U.S.

SALES ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

KAMIKAZE

BUZZ HBO Max’s first Danish original is hot off its success at the television festival SeriesMania, where the show’s star, Marie Reuther, took the best actress honor for her performance as an online fashion influencer whose life is torn asunder when her whole family gets wiped out in a plane crash in Africa. HBO Max will drop the series across its international footprint in November, with remaining territories likely to sell out fast.

SALES WarnerMedia

LA FORTUNA

BUZZ The first TV series from Oscar-winning Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar (The Sea Inside, The Others) is betting on its starry cast, led by Stanley Tucci, and its epic scale to entice buyers worldwide. The adventure series traces the true story of a treasure-laden 19th century Spanish navy frigate sunk off the coast of Portugal through to the modern-day legal battle over the spoils.

SALES Beta Film

THE PANTHERS

BUZZ Specialty networks and streaming platforms will be eyeing this limited series from New Zealand that tells the largely forgotten story of the Polynesian Panther Party, a revolutionary social justice movement formed in the early 1970s in response to racial discrimination against indigenous Maori and Pacific Islanders.

SALES Endeavor Content

RAGDOLL

BUZZ Top-tier broadcasters worldwide will be the primary targets for this murder-thriller series from the British team behind Killing Eve. The adaptation of the Daniel Cole novel stars Lucy Hale and is described as a pitch-black comic thriller centered on the hunt for a particularly gruesome serial killer. Ragdoll premieres Nov. 11 on AMC in the U.S.

SALES BBC Studios

