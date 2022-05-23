‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer Officially Arrives

The trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has finally arrived. And the preview is nothing short of mind-blowing.

In true Tom Cruise fashion, the first look at the highly anticipated installment in the billion-dollar action-spy franchise is bursting at the seams with explosive action and eye-popping stunts.

The official Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One trailer release comes after an apparent leak over the weekend. Twitter users who shared the leak were quickly slapped with a copyright takedown. The initial glimpse of the Paramount film was screened at CinemaCon last month.

Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, IMF agent and operative leader, a role he originated in the 1996 film based on the popular television series. Dead Reckoning Part One marks the seventh movie in the series.

Dead Reckoning Part One is particularly notable as it is the first sequel to bring back Eugene Kittridge, the director of the IMF in the 1996 film. In that movie, the character shared one of the most iconic scenes of the entire franchise, which is the “Kittridge, you’ve never seen me very upset” exchange with Hunt. Kittridge is once again played by Henry Czerny, who has good screen time in the new trailer.

Director Christopher McQuarrie’s latest film in the massively popular franchise, delayed several times due to the pandemic, is set for theatrical release on July 14, 2023. The following film in the series is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.

Watch the trailer below.