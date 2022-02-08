Nicole Kidman Calls ‘Being the Ricardos’ Oscar Nomination “More Intense, More Appreciated” Than Previous Nods

Nicole Kidman calls her Oscar nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos “more intense” and “more appreciated” than her previous nods due to what her part entailed.

“It feels more intense, more appreciated,” Kidman says. “I think because of what it entailed and playing both roles and trying to play Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball, and just the magnitude of it. It felt like a massive undertaking, but it’s also just joy as well. I think everyone goes, ‘Oh, well, you just sort of pick and choose.’ No, it’s very much about a director choosing you to play a role. … I am so fortunate to have this role.”

Kidman was previously nominated for best actress for Moulin Rouge! (2002), The Hours (2003, for which she won) and Rabbit Hole (2011), as well as for her supporting role in Lion (2017).

On Tuesday, Kidman was nominated in the best actress category alongside Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Kidman says she was having breakfast in Nashville with her family and getting her kids ready for school when she heard about her nomination. “It’ll be something I will never forget,” Kidman says of that moment.

Being the Ricardos also stars Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, as well as J.K. Simmons (who was nominated in the best supporting actor category) and Nina Arianda. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed the film. Kidman says she knew she had something special on her hands with Being the Ricardos from the moment she read the screenplay.

“Any actor will tell you, you’re only as good as your editors, director, writer and cast members,” said Kidman. “Really, none of this is done alone. It’s all of us together. And I think we all did a reading of the screenplay and went, ‘Oh my gosh, I just hope we can realize this for Aaron, and for Lucille Ball.’ I think for Lucy and Desi, that was so much of what Javier and I were committed to, was going, ‘How do we play these people in this new, compressed version?'”

The 2022 Academy Awards will be handed out March 27.