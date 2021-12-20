How ‘Nightmare Alley’ Production Designer Created a Traveling Carnival and The Elite World of High Society

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley begins as ambitious huckster Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) enters a 1930s traveling carnival. Built near Toronto at Markham Fairground, the carnival featured authentic period pieces including a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. Handmade banners were inspired by the style of noted circus artist Fred Johnson, and 40 tents were created by 100-plus-year-old tentmaker Armbruster Manufacturing.

Nightmare Alley production designer Tamara Deverell created a 1930s carnival featuring authentic period pieces for Guillermo del Toro’s film. Courtesy of april Fox

“Dark and real,” “confused” and “lost” are some of the words that production designer Tamara Deverell uses to describe the ominous carnival. “With Guillermo, we tend to look at art history and color palettes,” she says of the inspirations for the visuals in the film, which is based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel. “We were looking at Matisse and early Picasso, like the blue period, and compositionally we were looking at the Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershoi.”

Deverell also notes that American painters Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth were reference points, particularly the latter’s 1948 Christina’s World. “[That was the] go-to image we were trying to evoke with the country shack on the hill. That was something that was given to the painters to develop a color palette. I tend to develop a color palette for each area. We show those to Guillermo, and then we go from there.”

Carnival sets included a fun house that was built with moving parts. The skeleton and devil heads, for example, as well as the round wheel that Stanton runs through, were made on set. “That’s 100 percent Guillermo. He had this vision of it, and we started doodling,” says Deverell. “Originally it was a bigger affair, with going through heaven and then hell and purgatory, and then we got rid of heaven because the point was [that] it’s this moral conundrum — ‘Are you a sinner?’ — that Stan is faced with.”

Other authentic pieces included the bumper cars. “We found [them] and we built the whole rig, and we had our special effects team put in little electric engines [so the cars could move]. The [period] carousel was beautiful after we finished with it. Somebody repainted all the horses during the ’70s, so we brought it back to its original state.”

In the second half of the film, Stanton and Molly (Rooney Mara) leave the circus and begin a nightclub act. The period’s art deco aesthetic is visible throughout “to show that they’re becoming more successful and then they’re going into a different world.”

A key set in the latter half of the film is the office of Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett). This set took inspiration from the Weil-Worgelt Study, an interior at the Brooklyn Museum, which informed the wood veneers and other details. Says Deverell: “We wanted to do wood, and we liked the idea of the veneer and that it expanded. It became four times the size of any normal office space. It was a very tricky set because it had so many little curves. We added a lot of arches to be more feminine.”

They employed a “geometric language” with repeated circles, including in the Copacabana, which was a location shot in Toronto’s Round Room, an event space designed by Frenchman Jacques Carlu that opened in 1930. The location, with high ceilings, was designed to convey high society. “We built a riser to bring the actors up to the ceiling,” Deverell says, “so he could get those beautiful wide shots.”

Bradley Cooper shares a moment with Cate Blanchett’s Lilith in her office. Kerry Hayes/Courtesy of Searchlight

