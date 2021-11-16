Apple’s ‘Blush’ and Aardman’s ‘Robin Robin’ Among Animated Shorts Contenders

BLUSH

Apple/Skydance Animation

A horticulturist/astronaut crash-lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When another visitor arrives, he soon sees more to life.

FAR FROM THE TREE

Disney

A young raccoon lets curiosity get the best of him when his parents try everything to keep him safe on a beach in the Pacific Northwest.

FOOTSTEPS ON THE WIND

Freak

Famed rocker Sting supplied filmmaker Maya Sanbar with his refugee-inspired song “Inshallah” in this tale of two siblings who go on a mysterious journey after losing both of their parents.

NAMOO

Baobab Studios

Written and directed by Erick Oh (the director of the 2020 Academy Award-nominated Opera), this short is a narrative poem inspired by the passing of Oh’s artist grandfather.

NONA

Pixar

A grandmother plans to spend her day off watching her favorite TV show, E.W.W. Smashdown Wrestling. But her plan soon derails when her 5-year-old granddaughter is dropped off.

ROBIN ROBIN

Aardman Animations

A young robin, raised by a family of mice, makes a Christmas wish in this stop-motion Netflix short featuring the voices of Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant. Will she learn how to fly?

STEP INTO THE RIVER

Les Valseurs

Two young girls, who live in a Chinese village near a river where some families drown their baby girls, bond to combat their past traumas.

US AGAIN

Disney

Told entirely without dialogue, this short tells the story of an elderly man and his wife who rekindle their passion on one magical night.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.