THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ Takes Final Look at the Oscar Crafts Categories

Still filling out your Oscar ballot?

The Hollywood Reporter‘s executive awards editor Scott Feinberg joins THR tech editor and Behind the Screen host Carolyn Giardina to take a last look at the crafts categories before the 95th Academy Awards.

In this new episode of THR‘s Behind the Screen, they discuss questions such as, will Elvis DP Mandy Walker become the first woman to win an Oscar in cinematography? Could Catherine Martin’s work as costume and production designer on Elvis collect awards in both categories? And at 91, could composer John Williams earn his sixth Oscar, for his score on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans?

If you’re catching up on some of these movies, the Behind the Screen podcast series this season also included interviews with nominees behind contenders such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick.

You can listen to the full podcast here: