Sports, Politics and Equality Among Top Subjects of Documentary Short Contenders

38 at the Garden (HBO)

HBO’s 38 at the Garden. COURTESY OF HBO

38 at the Garden chronicles the meteoric rise of New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin during the 2012 basketball season of “Linsanity,” when he wowed audiences and teammates alike by scoring 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden.

Anastasia (MTV Documentary Films)

Russian activist Anastasia Shevchenko grieves for her young adult daughter, from whom she was forcibly separated and who died while Shevchenko was under house arrest for speaking out against the government.

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison (MTV Documentary Films)

The short tells the story of playwright Liza Jessie Peterson, whose play The Peculiar Patriot was shut down mid-performance at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

As Far as They Can Run (MTV Documentary Films)

The latest from Emmy-nominated Iranian American documentarian Tanaz Eshaghian, As Far as They Can Run chronicles three intellectually disabled children’s experiences in group sports in rural Pakistan.

Favorite Daughter (MTV Documentary Films)

A mother and daughter begin isolating together in a lower Manhattan apartment for the COVID-19 pandemic, confronting loss, grief and uncertainty.

The Flagmakers (Nat GEO)

This doc follows employees, including refugees and immigrants, at the nation’s largest manufacturer of American flags and flagpoles.

Happiness is £4 MILLION (The New York Times’ OP-Docs/POV Shorts)

China’s biggest real estate speculator is profiled by a young journalist in Beijing, and their opposing values unearth truth about generational and societal change.

Heart Valley (The New Yorker)

Heart Valley follows a day in the life of a shepherd in the Welsh village of Cellan, assessing the world through his eyes and offering questions about what society prioritizes.

Holding Moses (The New Yorker)

The story of a Broadway performer turned mother facing the complexities of raising a child with disabilities.

In Flow of Words(The New Yorker)

Three stories of different interpreters at the Yugoslavia Tribunal depict their experiences as the channel connecting speakers, witnesses, judges and defendants.

Long Line of Ladies (The New York Times’ OP-Docs)

Winner of multiple top jury prizes, including at SXSW, Long Line of Ladies follows a Native American girl as she prepares for her Ihuk, a long-dormant ceremony of the Karuk Tribe in Northern California.

MINK! (The New York Times’ OP-Docs)

Patsy Takemoto Mink COURTESY OF WENDY MINK/THE NEW YORK TIMES OP-DOCS.

Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot (The Queen of Basketball) profiles feminist icon Patsy Takemoto Mink and the formation of the gender-equity legislation Title IX.

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)

Here, a profile of the Cabinet wife who spoke out during the Watergate scandal is interwoven with the Nixon administration’s campaign to silence her.

More Than I Want to Remember (MTV Documentary Films/Paramount+)

A 14-year-old girl in Congo is separated from her family by a bomb strike and embarks on a globe-spanning journey to reunite with them.

My Disability Roadmap (The New York Times’ OP-Docs)

My Disability Roadmap Courtesy of KAREN KNOWLES/LIKERIGHTNOW FILMS.

A 21-year-old man with extreme disabilities seeks out guidance from disability activists to plot his path forward.

My Duduś (The New York Times’ OP-Docs)

A Polish mother grieves when her son leaves their home in Chicago to study in Poland, then forms an unlikely bond with a baby squirrel.

Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker)

A portrait of the polar bears around Churchill, Manitoba, chronicles their experiences dealing with photographers and tourists.

Perfecting the Art of Longing (The New York Times’ OP-Docs)

A quadriplegic rabbi isolated in a long-term-care facility during COVID is filmed remotely by his daughter in an effort to stay connected.

The Sentence of Michael Thompson (MSNBC Films)

After being sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for selling 3 pounds of marijuana to a close friend, Michael Thompson seeks justice and freedom decades later.

Stranger at the Gate(The New Yorker)

Emmy Award winner Joshua Seftel’s latest tells the story of a U.S. Marine plotting a terrorist attack on a mosque, until he comes face-to-face with his chosen victims.

ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught) (Los Angeles Times’ L.A. Times Short Docs/L.A. Times Studios)

The first film directed by a woman of the Cherokee Nation to be an official Sundance selection, it tells a story of reciprocity within the Cherokee community, with narration by one of the Nation’s elders.

What They’ve Been Taught Courtesy of TAYLOR HENSEL

The Best Chef in the World (The New York Times’ OP-Docs)

After Sally Schmitt sells her Napa Valley establishment French Laundry, it’s named the “best restaurant in the world.”

The Panola Project (The New Yorker)

Highlighting the efforts of Dorothy Oliver, The Panola Project chronicles how she ran a makeshift COVID vaccine center out of a mobile home in Panola, Alabama.

