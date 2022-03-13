‘Encanto,’ ‘Flee’ and More Filmmakers Break Down Looks of Animated Secondary Characters

Encanto’s Bruno

Bruno, voiced by John Leguizamo, was always the mysterious uncle in the Madrigal family, but his look also evolved, to contrast with his description in Disney’s earworm “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Explains head of animation Kira Lehtomaki, “there was this myth created about him — 7-foot frame, scary mythology being built up around him — [that was] contrasted with the real Bruno when we meet him behind the walls. He became shorter, skinnier, and a really sweet and not-intimidating kind of person.”

Reflecting that Bruno has been in hiding, his color palette was “much more muted and dark, and even his skin color has a little bit of a gray tone to it just because he’s been forgotten and he’s sort of faded away.” Hidden away from the world, he’d been wearing the same worn outfit. “We love his poncho because it gave not only the myth but it gave a lot just fun animation when [shape-shifting cousin] Camilo transforms into him because they both have a similar draping to their fabric. There’s a ghostlike manner to that draping.”

Luca’s Giulia

Luca Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

In Disney/Pixar’s Italian Riviera-set film, sea monsters Luca and Alberto take human form on land, where they befriend a confident and spunky only child named Giulia (voiced by Emma Berman). “She’s learned to stick up for herself and she’s kind of streetwise, but she’s also an outsider, a little bit of an outcast,” says animation supervisor Mike Venturini. “She’s never really fit in with her community, which is what’s going to make her a great friend to Luca and Alberto, who are outsiders, too.”

While Luca and Alberto are round in their design, Guilia is more angular. “She’s sharp-angled in her silhouette, which fits her sharp wit,” Venturini says. “Guilia’s a bold personality, so in a lot of her posing she’s very chest- out, confident and kind of leaned-in. She’s got an angular nose and a bit of a sharper chin. All of those details add up to the strength of her personality.”

Designed to be correct for the late-’50s setting while reflecting that her dad’s a fisherman, says Venturini, “Giulia wears her fisher cap and her pants are oversized because they’re hand-me-downs. She comes from a humble upbringing, which fits her outsider personality.”

The Mitchells vs The Machines’ Rick Mitchell

The Mitchells vs The Machines Courtesy Of Neon

The look of Rick Mitchell (voiced by Danny McBride) — the nature-loving father who’s stuck in the past at the start of Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix’s movie — is based on director Mike Rianda’s own dad. “We wanted the characters to feel real and specific … and the way we did it was being observational,” he says.

The aviator jacket that was depicted in the film is “an actual jacket that my dad had when I was growing up. … It sort of puts him the past, because it’s a jacket from the ’70s,” he adds. “We were so specific about the crinkles in his jacket and we had these handdrawn swirls in the fur so it looks like an illustration and not CG, which is what we were trying to do with the whole movie.”

“Even thought he’s a little rough around the edges, he’s illustrated with a lot of warmth,” the director adds of the look of the concerned father, noting that this was important for production and character designer Lindsey Olivares. “It’s almost as if [daughter] Katie, the main character, is drawing the characters herself. He’s injected with the love you would have for your own dad, even though you are aware of his faults.”

The resemblance is there, Rianda confirms, saying that his father told him, “The guys at the Elks Club are giving me shit.”

Flee’s Kasper

Flee Courtesy of Neon

Flee — the first movie to earn Oscar nomina- tions for best animated feature, documentary feature and international feature (representing Denmark) — follows pseudonymous subject “Amin,” who, preparing to marry his husband, Kasper, shares his extraordinary escape from Afghanistan as a child refugee. His fiance’s look in the movie, released by Neon and Participant, is based on the real Kasper. But because Amin is designed to protect his identity, “we tried to be as truthful to the characters as possible, but at the same time change the way they looked so that they [kept their] anonymity,” says writer-director Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

He provided character designer Mikkel Sommer with references for a look, though the character is quite different from the real person. “He has a different hair color and he doesn’t wear glasses and he doesn’t have a little mustache,” the director says, adding that his style of clothing was also changed, though is still period-correct.

He adds, “Everything in the film had been shot on video as well, so [animation director Kenneth Ladekjaer] could grab gestures and expressions from that and put it into the animation … because authenticity is so crucial to the story, so it should still feel like a real person.”

Raya and the Last Dragon’s Sisu

Raya and the Last Dragon Courtesy Of Disney

Sisu is a magical creature that can shape-shift from dragon to human form in the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie. Her look was influenced by the filmmakers’ research trip to Southeast Asia, including her costume when in human form. And the dragon itself was inspired by the Naga of Southeast Asia — semi-devine beings that can manifest as serpents or humans. Her blue color was chosen to reflect her strong connection to water.

Sisu also took some inspiration from Awkwafina, who voiced the character. “Awkwafina’s very expressive,” says head of animation Amy Speed, citing as an example, “she’ll talk with smaller mouth shapes and then she’ll go into a broad smile very quickly. And we were trying to get that into Sisu both as dragon and human, which just elevates that charm of her personality.”

As to the dragon’s look, she explains, “we didn’t want to oversimplify her anatomy, making sure that that structure is still in there. You’ll see a lot of S-shapes with her body, and one of the fun things for us was, when she transforms into a human, she’s a little bit awkward at first.”

