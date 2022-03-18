Rerecording Mixer Paul Massey on Why Working on ‘No Time to Die’ Was the Ultimate Honor

Rerecording mixer Paul Massey calls the car chase through Matera, Italy, one of the most challenging scenes from MGM/UA’s No Time to Die. “There’s a lot of mistrust between [Bond and Madeleine] inside the car, as well as the threat of the villains on the outside, firing at them.”

In 2019, rerecording mixer Paul Massey received a warm hug from Queen’s Brian May, who was sitting on the aisle at the Dolby Theatre as Massey approached the stage to accept an Oscar for his meticulous work on Bohemian Rhapsody.

From working with members of the iconic band Queen, to longtime collaborations with Ridley Scott and James Mangold and his early career mixing albums and live shows for 1970s-era bands such as Yes and Supertramp, Massey was a clear choice for the Cinema Audio Society career achievement award, the group’s highest honor, which will be presented March 19 during the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards.

The mixer won an Oscar, BAFTA and CAS Award for Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as BAFTA and CAS Awards for Mangold’s Walk the Line and Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. He received an additional CAS Award for Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari and another BAFTA for Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.

This year, he earned his 10th Oscar nomination, as well as a CAS nom and BAFTA nom, for No Time to Die, his first Bond film and a project that is particularly meaningful to the mixer, who was born not far from Pinewood Studios and its famous 007 Stage near London. “It meant the world to me,” he says. “The king franchise for anyone living in England has got to be Bond. It’s part of the heritage and the history of growing up in the U.K. To be asked was a massive honor, and I just leapt at the chance.”

Brian May (left) with Oscar winner Massey at the Governors Ball in February 2019. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Massey says one of the most challenging scenes was the tense car chase through Matera, Italy, when Daniel Craig’s Bond grows suspicious of Madeleine (Léa Seydoux). “Apart from being an epic Aston Martin car chase through wonderfully colorful streets in Italy, when they do finally get T-boned there and they come to a stop inside [the] square, there’s a lot of mistrust between the two of them inside the car, as well as the threat of the villains on the outside, firing at them,” Massey says.

Supervising sound editor Oliver Tarney, co-supervising sound editor James Harrison and the sound team “did a wonderful job with the sound effects, and [rerecording mixer] Mark Taylor mixing them, so you get the threat of the bullets on the outside and the guns going off with full impact,” he continues. “You get the idea that the glass will withhold for quite a long time, but slowly, as they’re shooting at the same spot on the glass, it’s going to give way eventually.”

Massey says the mix includes a lot of production sound (led by Simon Hayes), “enhanced drastically” by the sound editors’ work. “They had a couple of days to record the Aston Martins. The guns and everything that was needed were provided by EON, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli,” Bond franchise producers who allowed all the necessary recording time to “assemble a vast [sound] library.”

