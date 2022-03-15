Nominated Animated Short ‘The Windshield Wiper’ Will Be Looking for Love at the Oscars

The cafe sequence (above) was inspired by a real location in Madrid where Mielgo got the idea for the short seven years earlier.

With his animated short The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo has the potential to add an Oscar to the pair of Emmys that he received in 2019 for his short The Witness from the Netflix animated anthology series Love, Death + Robots.

Based on observations from his travels, The Windshield Wiper — which he wrote, directed, designed and produced (and even composed some music that was used in the short) — examines love. “Love is something that I am super interested in — what is love nowadays and how love adapts itself to how society is evolving,” he says. “My parents were very much based on commitment, and now [many are] focusing on their own self-growth, their careers.”

Produced by Mielgo’s studio Pinkman.TV and producer/CG supervisor Leo Sanchez’s Leo Sanchez Studio, the nominated pair self-financed the short, which takes the viewer through a series of vignettes. Mielgo says he used the format “because I wanted to be objective and I wanted the audience to have feelings rather than really understanding what is going on. Because love is very subjective and is very vague sometimes.”

A few sequences feature a man sitting in a cafe who is “the outsider, the person that is not in love and the one that is trying to figure [out] the right answer,” Mielgo says. “He’s basically the train that we use to go through the journey, to put everything together that leads into a conclusion, which is [that] love is a secret society. When you are outside, you don’t know how to get in, and you want to get in.” The cafe is based on a real location in Madrid where Mielgo got the idea for the project seven years earlier.

At that time, he viewed the state of animation as in a sort of creative crisis, “lacking projects that were honoring the art of animation, something that wasn’t necessarily mainstream or commercial. I wanted to tackle that, and I wanted to show the audience that we could have other types of films,” Mielgo notes. Since then, much has changed (in addition to Love, Death + Robots, Mielgo was a visual consultant on the Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

He adds, “Now the animation industry is facing what I will say is the beginning of a golden era, where producers and investors are interested in doing projects that are not necessarily mainstream.”

This story first appeared in a March stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.