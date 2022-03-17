‘Writing With Fire’ Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc’s Inspiring Subjects: “There’s a Whole of Possibilities That They’re Creating”

The globally pressing issue of social media’s role in the rise of both civilian journalism and dangerous populist politics is given vivid and particular expression in Music Box Films’ Writing With Fire, Oscar-nominated for best documentary feature. The film, co-directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, is many additional things, however: an empowering tale of socially marginalized women banding together to turn the tables on their assumed victim status, a vivid window into the street-level life of rural India and a call to arms over the essential value of the fourth estate to the world’s ailing democracies.

At the film’s center are the journalists of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only all-female-run newspaper. Composed entirely of members of the Dalit caste, India’s most marginalized social group formerly known as “the untouchables,” Khabar Lahariya‘s staff is introduced at a time of transition. Not only do they face constant resistance to their pioneering work by a male-dominated industry and culture, the staffers are tasked with transforming their paper from a local print operation into a digital news organization with national reach. Many of the women on the team have never even used a smartphone before, but they readily grasp the amplifying role digital media may offer to their mission of speaking truth to power, be it in the form of official corruption, a pervasive local rape culture, everyday class discrimination or the rise of Hindu nationalism.

Ghosh and Thomas spoke to THR about the four years they spent shooting the fearless women of Khabar Lahariya in the remote Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and their subjects’ compassionate and vital work.

How did you come to the story in the first place?

RINTU THOMAS We saw a photo story online. It was a very striking image of a woman walking across the arid landscape of a very small village in Uttar Pradesh, and she had a newspaper in her hand. The story was about how she herself had reported, produced and is now distributing this newspaper with her women’s collective. That was the first time we got to know about Khabar Lahariya‘s work. We got very interested in an all-women newspaper in a region where journalism is not considered the profession of a woman, let alone women from marginalized communities. We reached out to them and met them a couple of times, and we got to know that they were having a meeting in their regional office in Uttar Pradesh, where the entire team was coming together to debate a pivot to digital. We got really intrigued about what this meeting could be. How are they going to make this transition, and how will it change their work?

The temperature in the room was very revealing — there was excitement, there was nervousness, there was the sense of leaping light-years ahead and not knowing where you’re going to land. It felt like this could be a conversation in a newsroom in any part of the world, but it was happening in a very particular part of rural India.

What was the process of gaining their trust and permission to enter their world?

SUSHMIT GHOSH Very early on, they asked us, “How are you going to present us?” We said, “We’re interested in how you’re going to make this transition as a newspaper, but we’re really interested in how you as women are going to navigate this extremely complex world that you’re in, as mothers, daughters, sisters and colleagues. We want to see your world from the inside out.” It’s also always important as filmmakers to create a level playing field because the bar is always tilted toward the person holding the camera. As we go into these stories extremely curious about our protagonists, the idea is to find opportunities to equalize the curiosity. We’d first have long conversations with them about their lives and about our lives. Rintu and I are an interfaith married couple living in Delhi — and they were very curious about us. We had long conversations together about who we are as people and our own sense of what India is as a democracy and where it’s going — our visions of the world, really, to get to know one another as people.

There are moments in the film where the women seem to be in dangerous or precarious situations, and I found myself wondering whether — or even hoping — you ever offered them assistance or emotional support. Were there moments when it was tempting to get more involved?

THOMAS Very much the other way around. The fact is that the women have a lot of experience in being in this region and understanding how power dynamics work. They know when to assert themselves; they know when to pull back and retreat. They know when to put up a fight, and they know when to agree to disagree. On an everyday basis, they are dealing with situations that are not favorable to them. We did film in pretty intense situations — illegal mines, police stations — witnessing a lot of human pain. We were seeing them really navigate all of this with a certain amount of grace and compassion. Just the way a Khabar Lahariya journalist interviews a rape survivor, for instance, she frames her questions in a way where the survivor doesn’t feel that it was her fault. That changes everything. People have a natural instinct and trust toward them, which I think was extended to us.

Were there moments when you were concerned for your or your subjects’ safety?

GHOSH We were filming in a part of the country where things could get volatile in a heartbeat. But violence was not something that was physically present. You could feel it in the air. That was something that we wanted to infuse into the film. Every shoot schedule seemed to involve going to report on someone who had been assaulted or murdered. How do you make a film without showing a drop of blood or direct violence and yet make it feel dangerous and risky for the audience, so you truly understand how phenomenal it is that these women are not only existing on the margins but actually thriving out there as journalists?

THOMAS There were instances when their phones were taken away, or people would call them and say, “Pull down the story. I know where you live.” They are constantly getting trolled. If you are a city-based journalist working with a news organization, you’re still physically distant from your troll. Your institution protects you; your air-conditioned office protects you. But here, when these women walk into a village, their troll could be a man sitting next to the well. Or their troll could be traveling with them on the bus. Our focus was always on how to show this feeling in the air and the environment so the audience can feel what it’s like to be Meera walking out at night simply to do her job.

“Journalism gives them access to spaces that they otherwise typically wouldn’t have, to ask questions they otherwise wouldn’t be able to ask,” says Thomas of the subjects in the Oscar-nominated documentary. Courtesy of Music Box Films

What were your observations of what becoming a journalist has meant for these women within their culture and social milieu?

THOMAS The currency here is education, and each of them knows how rare it is. The access to education for young girls in these marginalized communities is still extremely limited. Each of them is very aware of how access to knowledge has helped them transition from a position of “I can’t do anything” to “I can do everything.” That’s very critical because when we talk about people who don’t have agency, a lot of times it’s because they don’t know what their rights are. They don’t know that their voice matters because systems of oppression have consistently told them that their lives don’t matter. These women, by taking back the narrative, have scripted a new kind of language where they are not only speaking for themselves but also for others. It’s the highest form of compassion, and they choose to do that as their everyday job.

Journalism gives them access to spaces that they otherwise typically wouldn’t have, to ask questions they otherwise wouldn’t be able to ask. They have harnessed two forces very wisely for their own purposes: education and the power of the internet. That is not to say that everything’s fantastic. Empowerment is a journey, never a destination. They continue to be minimized, but now the world knows about their work. Khabar Lahariya has expanded to three more states in India in just the past year and a half. There’s a world of possibilities that they’re actively creating for themselves.

What are your hopes for a release of the film in India?

GHOSH We are hoping to bring the film back to India later this year. We have not had an offer for distribution yet. That’s the challenge of being documentary filmmakers in the country: We are one of the world’s largest film-producing nations, but the space for documentaries is extremely small. There are no government grants, no public funds available to documentary filmmakers. It’s very rare that a documentary finds a theatrical release. There’s a lot of interest now, especially with the Oscar nomination. Hopefully we’ll have something in place by summer of this year — we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

