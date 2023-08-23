Liz Hurley-Starring Supernatural Thriller ‘Piper’ Gets U.K. Distributor, Trailer First Look (Exclusive)

Piper, the upcoming supernatural thriller in which Elizabeth Hurley comes up against an evil, child-stealing folklore legend, has been given its first trailer while also landing a U.K. buyer.

101 Films has acquired the feature from writer/director Anthony Waller (Mute, Witness), which is described as a terrifying tale of children paying for the sings of their parents.

Piper follows Liz (Hurley) and her daughter Amy (Mia Jenkins), who have relocated to a small town in Germany. But as they settle into their new life things start to take a dark turn, with a local girl dying in horrifying circumstances and other sinister events abound. A dark secret from Liz’s past has awoken the Piper, an evil entity from beyond who seeks redemption by taking the children of any parent who has done wrong… and Mia is in grave danger. When Amy meets the kind and mysterious Luca (Jack Stewart), could he be the key to saving her from the Piper’s clutches?

VMI sold the movie to 101 following the Cannes film market this year. The film is set for its world premiere at the seminal FrightFest 2023 on Aug. 27 from 101 Films and VMI Worldwide. The deal was struck by JD Beaufils at VMI Worldwide on behalf of the filmmakers and Andy Lyon from 101 films.

See the trailer for Piper below.