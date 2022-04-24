×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content

Robert Patrick Enjoying ‘Terminator 2’ Jokes About Baker Mayfield Statue

In the opinion of some, the newly unveiled statue does not much resemble the NFL quarterback, but rather the T-1000.

Robert Patrick as the T-1000 in
Robert Patrick as the T-1000 in 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991). Everett Collection

Robert Patrick knows some social media users are having a good time poking fun at the Oklahoma Sooners’ newly unveiled statue of Baker Mayfield.

The honor was presented Friday in OU’s Heisman Park, with the Heisman-winning, NFL quarterback in attendance. In the opinion of some, the statue does not much resemble Mayfield. Instead, several social media users said it looked more like the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Patrick, who is arguably best known for playing the (nearly) unstoppable liquid-metal killing machine from the future, also took notice and shared a series of friendly gags about the statue. Patrick is a big Cleveland Browns fan, Mayfield’s team, which he noted in one tweet comparing the statue to the T-1000.

The actor has always had a good sense of humor about his work in T2. He even had a cameo as the T-1000 in 1992’s Wayne’s World and again in 1993’s Last Action Hero. That film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, who, of course, played opposite Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Patrick’s Terminator was by far the favorite go-to for quips, but there was also a decent amount of those who said the statue looked more like Dennis Reynolds, the Always Sunny in Philadelphia character played by star Glenn Howerton.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad