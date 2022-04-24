Robert Patrick Enjoying ‘Terminator 2’ Jokes About Baker Mayfield Statue

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Robert Patrick knows some social media users are having a good time poking fun at the Oklahoma Sooners’ newly unveiled statue of Baker Mayfield.
The honor was presented Friday in OU’s Heisman Park, with the Heisman-winning, NFL quarterback in attendance. In the opinion of some, the statue does not much resemble Mayfield. Instead, several social media users said it looked more like the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Patrick, who is arguably best known for playing the (nearly) unstoppable liquid-metal killing machine from the future, also took notice and shared a series of friendly gags about the statue. Patrick is a big Cleveland Browns fan, Mayfield’s team, which he noted in one tweet comparing the statue to the T-1000.
Thoughts? https://t.co/gALU27iOfj
— Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) April 23, 2022
The actor has always had a good sense of humor about his work in T2. He even had a cameo as the T-1000 in 1992’s Wayne’s World and again in 1993’s Last Action Hero. That film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, who, of course, played opposite Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Patrick’s Terminator was by far the favorite go-to for quips, but there was also a decent amount of those who said the statue looked more like Dennis Reynolds, the Always Sunny in Philadelphia character played by star Glenn Howerton.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Stephen Root
Stephen Root Has a Box of Staplers Waiting For His Signature on Every Film and TV Project Thanks to ‘Office Space’
-
-
Heat Vision
‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Filmmakers Detail How to Get Nicolas Cage to Star in a Movie About Nicolas Cage
-
the inevitable foundation
A New Report From The Inevitable Foundation Demystifies the Costs of Hollywood Workplace Accommodations (Exclusive)
-
-
Heat Vision
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Features Great Nod to Rick Moranis’ Villain in ‘Spaceballs’