Robert Patrick Enjoying ‘Terminator 2’ Jokes About Baker Mayfield Statue

Robert Patrick knows some social media users are having a good time poking fun at the Oklahoma Sooners’ newly unveiled statue of Baker Mayfield.

The honor was presented Friday in OU’s Heisman Park, with the Heisman-winning, NFL quarterback in attendance. In the opinion of some, the statue does not much resemble Mayfield. Instead, several social media users said it looked more like the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Patrick, who is arguably best known for playing the (nearly) unstoppable liquid-metal killing machine from the future, also took notice and shared a series of friendly gags about the statue. Patrick is a big Cleveland Browns fan, Mayfield’s team, which he noted in one tweet comparing the statue to the T-1000.

The actor has always had a good sense of humor about his work in T2. He even had a cameo as the T-1000 in 1992’s Wayne’s World and again in 1993’s Last Action Hero. That film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, who, of course, played opposite Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Patrick’s Terminator was by far the favorite go-to for quips, but there was also a decent amount of those who said the statue looked more like Dennis Reynolds, the Always Sunny in Philadelphia character played by star Glenn Howerton.