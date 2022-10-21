The Women Behind SCAD Savannah Film Fest Discuss Its 25-Year Reign

Savannah, Georgia, is home to the largest university-run film festival in the country. The aspiring directors, producers and below-the-line techs at the Savannah College of Art and Design have shown that they can draw big-name films and awards contenders to their corner of the South, and this year marks a quarter-century of the fest. To celebrate, SCAD founder and president Paula Wallace and festival director Christina Routhier reminisce to THR.

What makes SCAD stand out in the landscape of film festivals?

PAULA WALLACE Last year, we presented Kenneth Branagh with a lifetime achievement award — but showbiz being showbiz, moments before the presentation, there was a hitch. I stood backstage, preparing to introduce Sir Kenneth to the crowd, and he was nowhere to be found. I tiptoed over to stage left, where The Honeybees, a performance group at the school, were preparing a number, hoping they’d seen our special guest. Then I saw: Right in the middle of their huddle stood Sir Kenneth Branagh, conducting an impromptu master class. This moment, when a film god finds professional camaraderie with students, is what makes the SCAD Film Fest stand out. These kinds of encounters happen every year, every day, every hour of the festival.

Have you seen the festival impact the student body and their eventual careers?

WALLACE Absolutely. Every year we showcase student work for filmmakers, and every year our students are lauded by the industry insiders who travel here to meet them. One perfect example: At the 2020 festival, we premiered grad Nicola Rinciari’s Our Side, which he co-wrote with fellow grad Emily Dillard, starring alum MK Smith, whom you might remember from her breakout turn in The Underground Railroad. The film deservedly won multiple international awards, and Nicola and Emily have already worked with Disney, Warner Bros. and Marvel.

What do you look for when reviewing potential films to showcase or honor?

CHRISTINA ROUTHIER We look for talented new voices, films and filmmakers that will resonate with our students and degree programs at SCAD, and films that not only highlight amazing performances but also astounding crafts and behind-the-scenes artisans. We examine the entire film both in front of and behind the scenes and evaluate every aspect that goes into making a film extraordinary, such as directing, writing, production design and editing. Every part of making a film is important when we assess bringing it to the festival.

Are there any big changes coming this year?

ROUTHIER The pandemic put into perspective the terrifying possibility that theaters may be a thing of the past. SCAD didn’t give up; we know the importance of bringing people together. We were virtual in 2020, pivoted to a hybrid model in 2021 but are back 100 percent this year, and it feels right. We had people camping out the night before tickets went on sale, and the demand is heartwarming and thrilling.

Christina Routhier (left) and Paula Wallace Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

What stands out most from the past 25 years?

ROUTHIER I always remember our first big honoree, the legendary Debbie Reynolds. It was 2002, and we did a special screening of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was the epitome of a true Hollywood legend, taking the time to greet every person with grace and patience, and she made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.

WALLACE One of my favorites involves the notoriously shy Mike Myers conducting a master class. It was packed to the rafters, and students peppered him with questions — as he got comfortable, his answers got longer and were often delivered in a Scottish brogue. Then he stopped cold and said he wanted chocolate. Students were dispatched to a shop, but it turned out Mike didn’t want it for himself. As the interview went on, handfuls of Lindt and Ghirardelli rained down on a delighted audience.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the Oct. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.