‘Shang Chi’ Production Designer Explains Look of the ‘Ten Rings’ In THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

Production designer Sue Chan discusses her work on Disney/Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — her first movie for the MCU — in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.

Among the topics, she talks about influences such as Jackie Chan movies. “Jackie Chan’s work was always at the forefront of all of our minds and certainly mine,” she says. “He was a great Hong Kong action star. There’s a lot of comedy, there’s a lot of vivacious work with the sets. You know, I love the idea that the sets and the props and the furniture would all get used, which we did do, which is wonderful.”

Chan adds that growing up Chinese American household, “there are all these holidays and all these traditions and all these foods and all these things that you just take for granted that you do. You celebrate them, there’s stuff that you do for filial piety for your ancestors, to honor the seasons. … and so it was fun to bring these things either explicitly or implicitly into the stories and into the sets.”

Of the logo of the Ten Rings, Chan notes that Marvel didn’t want to divert too much from an earlier incarnation in Iron Man. “So we took that idea, the literal ten rings with an emblem in the center, and we turned it into what Wenwu’s character (Tony Leung) would have done … when he first gained the power and started the organization.

“We really wanted to riff on the idea of the traditional Chinese script. It’s called bone script. We took the word ‘strength’ and we found as many ways as possible– or at least 10 ways– to write and embody the notion of strength. And then we made our characters around the ten rings. And then our crossed weapons in the center, we looked at several different options of ancient weapon that had nice graphic quality.”

She reviewed these options with director Destin Daniel Cretton and Marvel. “Then we modified it for the contemporary version of Wenwu’s organization. I mean, the savvy viewer will notice that the bone script is replaced by … modern Chinese characters–the same characters, but rendered in the contemporary script.”



Of the environments, Chan relates that much work involved set builds. including the village of Ta Lo, which was built on a hillside outside of Sydney. “It was basically just an empty field and we built the entire village there and it was surrounded by a bluescreen. We built the bamboo dome. We built all the buildings, we built the temple. We probably used all the bamboo in all of Australia.”