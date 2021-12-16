‘South Park’ Movie Mocks NFTs as Nonsensical Investments

[This story contains spoilers for South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID.]

It seems Trey Parker and Matt Stone are not buying into the non-fungible token (NFT) craze and skewed the space in South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID — the second of 14 made-for-TV films from the duo exclusively for Paramount+.

Premiering on the streamer Thursday, the hour-long second half of the first movie in the series left viewers with a more optimistic feeling about the future. The first half, South Park: Post COVID which dropped on Thanksgiving, painted a bleak picture.

South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID features great character callbacks and takes more shots (no pun) at anti-vaxxers (“You have to be strong and stand by your beliefs — even if it means others will die”), but the film went hardcore after the NFT craze via Victor Chaos.

As most fans assumed, Chaos is Butters, who as an adult is an institutionalized dodgy salesman who made billions by convincing anyone he came into contact with to invest in NFTs as the best route to get rich quickly. (“It’s gone: my savings, my house. But I have this little green panda on a skateboard,” says one of Butters’ victims.)

Stan and Kyle need Butters’ help, and of course, he tries to get them to invest in NFTs, pitching, “If you just believe in NFTs, then I believe in NFTs, then they believe in NFTs, and we make all kinds of fucking money!”

In other, non-NFT jokes, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID features great nods to Blade Runner, including a hilarious moment with Randy in the rain. Parker and Stone also take a few more shots at Space Jam 2, with LeBron James even making an appearance amid the mockery.

In August, the South Park creators inked a new megadeal with Paramount+ and Comedy Central parent ViacomCBS that runs through 2027 and includes the 14 Paramount+ projects along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30. The Comedy Central series will return in early 2022.