From ‘Spencer’ Cupcakes to ‘Squid Game’ Pop-Ups: How Studios Have Been Creative With Their FYC Campaigns

Every year, Hollywood studios and production companies go all out on their awards campaigns with For Your Consideration swag sent to voters and select members of the press, smart and witty billboards erected throughout the city and talent of their respective films showing up at screenings or premieres for Q&As.

And this year is no different (although amid the controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, its members no longer are allowed to accept promotional items), with gorgeous Assouline hardcover books, leather-bound scripts, pop-ups and other promotional swag around us aplenty.

The Hollywood Reporter looks at 10 of the most unique and fun campaigns for the 2021-22 season.

SQUID GAME COOKIES

During Netflix’s press junket in Los Angeles, the streamer handed out dalgona cookies, a clear callback to one of the games in the show in which contestants had to etch out a shape in a “honeycomb” cookie without breaking it — or they’d die. The limited series’ main character, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), uses his own saliva to weaken the cookie so the shape pops out, while others used needles or lighters to carve out or burn away the sugar. Netflix also sent out the cookies as part of a swag bag that included a backpack, an HD film projector and noise-canceling headphones.

At the Squid Game pop-up in L.A.’s Westfield Century City, fans could play the games from the show. Courtesy of Netflix

SQUID GAME POP-UP IN L.A.

Netflix has gone all out on its most-watched series ever. Squid Game pop-ups have been quite literally popping up, with the show’s deadly games brought to life (without the dire stakes, of course). In October, a “Halloween Surprise” was set up in L.A.’s Koreatown where fans could play games like “Red Light/Green Light,” “Ddakji” and “Honeycomb/Ppopgi.” Meanwhile, a pop-up bar was built in Chicago’s Replay Lincoln Park bar, where the “Squid Arcade” featured cocktails and K-pop DJ sets inspired by the show. Similarly, a pop-up appeared in Paris, and other Squid Game events have been held in New York; Manila, Philippines; and Seoul, South Korea.

Signed sheet music by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for MGM/UA’s No Time to Die. Courtesy of Beatrice Verhoeven

NO TIME TO DIE SHEET MUSIC SIGNED BY BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS O’CONNELL

Select members of the press and voters received signed sheet music from Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, for their song “No Time to Die,” from MGM’s 25th James Bond installment. The track is in contention for best original song at this year’s Oscars.

SPENCER CUPCAKES ADORNED WITH PEARLS

After screenings for Neon’s Spencer, attendees received gorgeous cupcakes — made by Baked It Myself! — that were decorated with edible pearls — a clear nod to the pearls gifted to Princess Diana by Prince Charles that have their specific moment during a very intense dinner scene. Voters also received a framed black-and-white still of star Kristen Stewart dancing in the movie.

HOUSE OF GUCCI TRAVELING FIDM EXHIBIT

MGM and UAR partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles for a limited House of Gucci exhibit at the FIDM museum from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4. The exhibit featured never-before-seen House of Gucci photographs, film footage and costumes. A similar event was held in New York City at Fotografiska from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, and FIDM will be hosting a series of activities around the film exhibit for past, present and future students at the exhibit.

An I Love Lucy cookbook, sent by Amazon Prime Video. Courtesy of Beatrice Verhoeven

BEING THE RICARDOS LIMITED-EDITION CANDY BAR + COOKBOOK BASED ON LUCY’S RECIPES

Amazon Prime Video collaborated with Los Angeles-based chocolatier Compartes to create a limited-edition chocolate bar inspired by late icon Lucille Ball for the upcoming Being the Ricardos, which follows one week of filming of I Love Lucy, starring Ball and husband Desi Arnaz. The red velvet cake-flavored chocolate bar is a nod to Lucy’s iconic red hair. Additionally, Amazon sent a cookbook to members of the press based on recipes inspired by I Love Lucy.

THE POWER OF THE DOG FLOWER REPLICA

Maybe not the most useful swag gift on the planet but perhaps one of the most creative: Netflix sent out Thomas Savage’s novel The Power of the Dog alongside one of the paper flowers crafted by actor Kodi Smit-McPhee in the film, which is used as table decor in one of the first scenes of the movie.

Kodi Smit-McPhee’s character made flowers out of newspapers in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog that accompanied copies of the novel. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

HALLE BERRY’S BILLBOARD ON SUNSET

Netflix acquired prime billboards along the most frequented mile-and-a-half section of Los Angeles’ famed Sunset Boulevard in 2018 and uses them to promote upcoming movies and shows. One specific spot on the Strip recently has made the rounds on social media (“Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account,” it read, roasting the Red Notice star). And actress turned director Halle Berry posted a picture of herself standing in front of the sign when it promoted her directorial debut, Bruised.

THE TENDER BAR BARWARE SET

In one of the more useful FYC swag items sent to press and voters, Amazon gifted a stainless steel barware set for its film The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and Daniel Ranieri, who wrote the accompanying note for the box. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures at his uncle’s bar.

BELFAST MUG AND IRISH BREAKFAST TEA

Handwritten notes seem to be the latest craze this awards season: Jude Hill, the young lead actor in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, sent such a note to members of the press and voters, accompanying a glass mug and some Irish Breakfast tea.

