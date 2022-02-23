Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Recreate Classic Spider-Man Meme for ‘No Way Home’ Digital Release

They actually did it!

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreated the classic cartoon Spider-Man meme, which popped on social media Wednesday for the digital and 4K release date announcement of No Way Home.

“Of course, we got THE meme,” tweeted the official Spider-Man film account, along with the home video announcement dates.

The ’60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode where a villain impersonates Spider-Man. The meme has been used over the years for several purposes, among the most popular for calling out hypocrisy. Sometimes, the meme features three Spider-Men. There is a moment in No Way Home where the three Spider-Man characters point at each other in homage to the meme, but not a perfect recreation like the one posted Wednesday for the home release.

Needless to say, the meme was a huge hit, with more than 10,000 retweets within minutes of being posted.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter drops on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

The Sony-Marvel film became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic era with $1.77 billion globally. It became the highest-grossing Spider-Man film thus far. And is also now the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

No Way Home has won several awards and is nominated for a best visual effects Oscar.