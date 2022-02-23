Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Recreate Classic Spider-Man Meme for ‘No Way Home’ Digital Release

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
They actually did it!
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreated the classic cartoon Spider-Man meme, which popped on social media Wednesday for the digital and 4K release date announcement of No Way Home.
“Of course, we got THE meme,” tweeted the official Spider-Man film account, along with the home video announcement dates.
The ’60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode where a villain impersonates Spider-Man. The meme has been used over the years for several purposes, among the most popular for calling out hypocrisy. Sometimes, the meme features three Spider-Men. There is a moment in No Way Home where the three Spider-Man characters point at each other in homage to the meme, but not a perfect recreation like the one posted Wednesday for the home release.
Needless to say, the meme was a huge hit, with more than 10,000 retweets within minutes of being posted.
As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter drops on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.
The Sony-Marvel film became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic era with $1.77 billion globally. It became the highest-grossing Spider-Man film thus far. And is also now the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.
No Way Home has won several awards and is nominated for a best visual effects Oscar.
of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr
— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Heat Vision
Sebastian Stan Assumed He Was Finished After ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Due to Day-of Production Change
-
Heat Vision
John Carpenter Talks ‘Halloween’ Legacy, the Sequel He’d Most Like to Make and ‘Escape From L.A.’ Finally Getting Its Due
-
-
kevin smith
‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Actor Jason Mewes Shares Heartbreaking Personal Addiction Story Involving Kevin Smith
-