‘Spirit Untamed’ Filmmakers, Joined by Dreamworks Animation Head Margie Cohn, Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ Podcast

Spirit Untamed director Elaine Bogan and composer Amie Doherty, joined by Dreamworks Animation president Margie Cohn, are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind The Screen.

The latest feature from DWA, Spirit Untamed is set in a frontier town and follows a feisty young girl named Lucky, voiced by Isabela Merced, who befriends a wild horse named Spirit–a character that first appeared in Dreamworks’ Oscar-nominated 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, followed by Emmy-winning Netflix series Spirit Riding Free.

“Dreamworks does big four-quadrant movies, and we’re are also expanding into movies that have more of a niche audience,” Cohn explains, noting “what we loved about this movie in particular was that it really targeted a girls love of adventure and the particular point in their lives when they are coming of age and deciding the kind of person they want to be.” She adds that in addition to having women on the screen, she wanted the production to have a lot of female leadership, including a woman to direct.

Spirit Untamed is the feature directorial debut of Bogan, who at Dreamworks previously helmed episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia series as well as Dragons: Race to the Edge. With Spirit, Bogan said her aim is “empowering the young female audience and [reflecting] the camaraderie and sisterhood of supporting each other to achieve impossible things. There’s a lot of the film that speaks to that. And we wanted to create a world and a cast of characters that felt like it represented the reality we live in today, by that I mean the characters coming from all sorts of different and uniques perspectives and cultural backgrounds.”

The episode includes clips from the score and original song “Fearless.” Doherty describes her inspiration for the music, as well as how it was recorded with an orchestra (in sections) at Abbey Road Studios during the pandemic.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features the talent behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.


