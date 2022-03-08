‘The Batman’ Star Paul Dano Says Saran Wrap Doesn’t Want to Be Associated With Riddler’s Costume

It seems S. C. Johnson & Son is not pleased when its Saran wrap brand is name-dropped in reference to Riddler’s costume in The Batman.

In Matt Reeves’ film, Riddler wraps his head in the material as a part of his terrifying costume. Actor Paul Dano, who plays the latest iteration of the iconic DC villain, mentioned Monday on Late Night with Seth Meyers that it’s best to say cling wrap, sans brand name.

“They actually don’t want me talking about Saran wrap, Seth. I think I have to say cling wrap,” Dano told the late-night host. “They don’t want to be associated.”

Of course, Meyers found that note funny and had to riff with a joke. “I have a deal with Saran wrap, personally. So this is a very awkward moment. I am sorry I keep saying it. This is very bad.”

In the same interview, Dano also talked about his preparation for The Batman villain, which was based, in part, on the actual Zodiac killer. Never officially identified, the man terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s, murdering five known victims in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“It was actually the kind of thing where, especially now that I am a parent — a lot of the research I did for this was during the daytime at coffee shops because I just did not want those books next to my bed,” the actor said.

Watch the entire interview below.