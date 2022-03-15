‘The Power of the Dog’ Editor on Nailing Its Twist Ending: “It Was a Really Brave Call”

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog.]

Toward the end of Jane Campion’s Montana-set 1920s drama The Power of the Dog, the closing twist is set in motion when, in a barn one night, cruel rancher Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) completes a rope that he is making for Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) with what he doesn’t know is diseased cowhide that Peter has brought to him.

It’s murder by anthrax, though this isn’t made completely obvious. “The last act has been heading to this moment where these men are finally together, and there’s a lot of crafting their relationship to get to that moment in a way that was hopefully incredibly tense, both dangerously and sexually,” says editor Peter Sciberras of the scene in the Netflix movie, which is nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including best picture, director and editing.

“It was important that it felt really sensual. It’s an ‘extending the moment before the first kiss’ idea,” he says. Close-ups such as the braiding were “really important because it’s both a very tender, loving thing, and that’s actually the thing that is causing the end of his life. … Peter takes control of the scene, and he’s the one who comes forward to Phil and hands [him a] cigarette. That was really crucial to communicate through the scene.”

What follows are shots of horses, brightly lit: images that Sciberras felt were “important for the audience to not see too much of how that scene actually ends. These horses are knowing creatures that were nearby and have more information than the audience, but also it gives the audience space to wonder [how the night ended] and transition us into the next morning. That wasn’t in the script; that was something Jane and I felt we needed.”

Cinematographer Ari Wegner (left)with director Jane Campion (right). Courtesy of KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Sciberras cut two versions of the following morning, including one during which a sick Phil comes downstairs for an awkward breakfast. But Campion and Sciberras went with the other choice, in which Phil doesn’t come downstairs, and his brother, George (Jesse Plemons), goes to his room. “It was far more interesting to not see [Phil and Peter] and wonder where they are and what’s happening.”

They also experimented with how to reveal Phil’s death. They chose to have George and Phil head to the doctor, leaving the ranch by car, as Peter watches from a window. “We used a wide shot that we actually had [planned] for much earlier in the film, when George was driving to Rose’s [Kirsten Dunst] house, but we felt like a big, beautiful, sweeping wide [shot] there [helped] to really open the film up and give the audience the moment to see Phil [leave] before we fade to black. It felt like the right way to say goodbye.”

In the last sequence, Peter again watches through a window in his bedroom as Rose and George return from Phil’s memorial service. Sciberras reveals that at one point, the camera slowly panned across Peter’s desk over his medical books and stopped on a page revealing the definition of anthrax.

“That was the last shot, which is the same way the novel ends,” the editor says, admitting that cutting that shot was a “big” change. “It was so clear that it was the only thing you would think about when we cut to black. [But] Jane’s such a layered filmmaker that she really wanted to leave the audience with much bigger questions. … It was a really brave call to make.”

