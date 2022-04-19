‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Hammers 209M Views in 24 Hours

A lot of cosmic eyeballs were on the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser that dropped Monday.

The first look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment received 209 million views in its first 24 hours of release, across all digital platforms.

That puts the preview in the top tier for Marvel trailers with the most views in a day, behind Avengers: Infinity War (230 million) and Avengers: Endgame (289 million). However, the crown still belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which raked in an astonishing 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours.

Backed by the Guns N’ Roses’ classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the Marvel Studios teaser is nearly two minutes long. It opens with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting back into amazing shape after the God of Thunder packed on a few pounds during a five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame.

The bright, stylish trailer set the tone for the film in true Taika Waititi form, who directed the popular Thor: Ragnarok and returned to the director’s chair for Love and Thunder. The film will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy and Tessa Thompson reprising her fan-favorite role as Valkyrie.

Of course, the biggest moment in the trailer was the conclusion when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster was unveiled as Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8.

Watch the trailer below.